शुरुआत:चैरिटेबल रक्तदान जांच लेबोरेटरी की शुरुआत

राहोंएक घंटा पहले
गुरु नानक मिशन सेवा सोसायटी नवांशहर द्वारा राहों के बस अड्‌डा के समीप स्थित गुरुद्वारा सिंह सभा में चैरीटेबल रक्तदान जांच लैबोरेटरी की शुरुआत सोमवार से कर दी गई है। गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रधान सुखदेव सिंह मान, समाजसेवी दिनेश कुमार चोपड़ा व हेमंत कुमार बॉबी ने संयुक्त रूप से उद्घाटन किया।

सोसायटी प्रधान सुरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि मानव भलाई के लिए इस लैबोरेटरी में ब्लड के हर तरह से टेस्ट बहुत ही कम रेट पर रोजाना सुबह साढ़े 7 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक किए जाएंगे। इससे पहले चलाई जा रहीं सेहत सेवाओं में बढ़ोतरी करते हुए एक्सरे, सीटी स्कैन, अल्ट्रा साउंड, ईसीजी, फिजियोथेरेपी तथा डायलसिस सेवाओं की शुरुआत भी की गई है। यह सेवाएं बहुत ही कम रेट पर उपलब्ध करवाई जाएंगी। इस मौके पर मैडिकल कैंप भी लगाया गया, जिसमें लोगों ने डाक्टरी सहायता, मुफ्त दवाएं, होम्योपेथिक जांच, इम्युनिटी बूस्टर दवा, रक्तदान जांच तथा मुफ्त टेस्टों का लाभ उठाया। डॉ. गगनदीप सिंह, डॉ. मुनीष भाटिया और डॉ. राज कुमार द्वारा मरीजों को मेडिकल जांच के बाद दवाएं दी गईं।

इस दौरान गुरु नानक मिशन सेवा सोसायटी द्वारा सोवीनार भी जारी किया गया। मौके पर दिलबाग सिंह काहलों, अमरजीत सिंह बिट्‌टा, तरलोचन सिंह, पुरुषोत्तम चड्‌ढा, सतपाल सिंह, अनूप सिंह, मनमोहन सिंह, हरगुरिंदर सिंह हैप्पी, बलवंत सिंह सोयता, उत्तम सिंह सेठी, जगजीत सिंह, जगदीप सिंह, परमिंदर सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, रमणीक सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह मान, गुरप्रीत सिंह, तनवीर सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह सयाण, गुरजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

