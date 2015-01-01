पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:जिले में 18 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, 4 ठीक हुए,एक्टिव केस 220, संक्रमण से अब तक 2723 लोग हो चुके हैं ठीक

रोपड़28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ज्ञानी जैल सिंह नगर में सेहत विभाग के कर्मचारी कोरोना सैंपल लेते हुए।

जिले में शनिवार को 18 लोग नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जबकि 4 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। अब कोरोना मुक्त होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 2723 हो गई है। अब तक कुल 3098 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने बताया कि रोपड़ जिले में शनिवार को 9 महिलओं समेत 18 की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। जिसमें आनंदपुर साहिब की चार महिलाओं समेत 5 लोग और मोरिंडा की दो महिलाओं समेत 4 लोग और भरतगढ़ का 1 व्यक्ति और नंगल की एक महिला समेत 3 लोग और रोपड़ की एक महिला समेत 2 लोग और चमकौर साहिब की एक महिला समेत 2 लोग और नूरपुरबेदी के 1 व्यक्ति की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि शनिवार को रोपड़ जिले में 18 नए मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं।

जबकि 4 व्यक्ति कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सेहत विभाग द्वारा 917 आरटी-पीसीआर और ट्रूनेट 4 और आरएटी 21 सैंपल और कुल 942 लोगों के सैंपल टैस्ट के लिए भेजे गए हैं। जबकि 824 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है। इससे अब रोपड़ जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 220 हो गई है। अब तक सेहत विभाग द्वारा कुल 89043 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं। जिनमें से 84855 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 1804 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है और कुल 3098 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 2723 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं और 155 की मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें