नवीनीकरण:1914 का सरकारी स्कूल मंदवाड़ा बनेगा सुपर स्मार्ट स्कूल, इमारत के नवीनीकरण का नींव पत्थर रखा

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
  • ब्लॉक का सबसे अधिक बच्चों वाला स्कूल, प्राइवेट स्कूलों से अधिक सुविधाएं : हेड मास्टर

पंजाब सरकार द्वारा शिक्षा क्षेत्र में सुधार करने के लिए स्मार्ट स्कूल बनाए गए हैं। कुछ स्कूलों को सुपर स्मार्ट स्कूल भी बनाया जाएगा। यह बातें तकनीकी शिक्षा मंत्री चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी ने सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल मंदवाड़ा में 1914 की बनी इमारत के नवीनीकरण के नींव पत्थर रखने मौके कहीं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में से कुछ स्कूल ही सुपर स्मार्ट के लिए चुने गए हैं, जिसमें सरकारी स्कूल बलमगढ़ मंदवाड़ा भी शामिल है। पहल के आधार पर होने वाले काम के लिए पैसों की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। इससे पहले इस समारोह के आयोजक व मुख्य अध्यापक रमन मित्तल ने मंत्री का स्वागत किया।

उन्होंने बताया कि ये ब्लॉक का सबसे अधिक बच्चों वाला स्कूल है। प्राइवेट स्कूलों से अधिक सुविधाएं इस स्कूल में उपलब्ध हैं। इस मौके कोरोना महामारी के दौरान सराहनीय कार्य करने वाले अध्यापक श्रुति शर्मा मुगलमाजरी, सोनिया गोयल मंदवाड़ा, नीनू सुमन सीहोंमाजरा, गुरजीत कौर अधरेड़ा, गुरमुख सिंह अधरेड़ा, पूनम राणा भागोवाल, सोनिया सीहोंमाजरा, संदीप मांगट, सरबजीत सिंह माणकमाजरा, सुखदेव सिंह सिंबल झल्लीयां, अमरपाल कौर पुरखाली, बलजिंदर कौर पुरखाली, सिंपल कपूर, आरती बागवाली का सम्मान किया गया। समारोह में डीईओ जरनैल सिंह ने विशेष मेहमान के रूप में शिरकत की और संदीप कौर

कोआर्डिनेटर भी उपस्थित थे। मंच संचालन राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी बलविंदर सिंह मियांपुर ने किया। समारोह में ब्लॉक समिति मेंबर सरवर अली, पूर्व सरपंच कैप्टन जोगिंदर सिंह, स्कूल मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की चेयरपर्सन रविंदर कौर, मुख्य अध्यापक अन्नु, बीएमटी हरमीत सिंह बागवाली तथा प्रेस क्लब एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बहादरजीत सिंह उपस्थित थे।

