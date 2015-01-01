पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:पटाखों की मंजूरी लेने के लिए 239 अर्जियां मिलीं, 29 लाइसेंस जारी

रोपड़5 घंटे पहले
  • ड्रॉ के जरिए पटाखे बेचने के लिए जारी किए गए आरजी लाइसेंस, रोपड़ में 6 लाइसेंस के लिए पहुंचीं 120 अर्जियां

दिवाली पर पटाखों की मंजूरी देने के लिए डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट द्वारा जारी निर्देशों अनुसार इंडस्ट्री व काॅमर्स विभाग पंजाब द्वारा जारी हिदायतों की पालना करते हुए जिले में 29 आरजी लाइसेंस जारी किए। इसके लिए कुल 239 अर्जियां प्राप्त हुई थी, जिनका ड्रा निकाला गया। रोपड़ शहर के लिए स्थान राम लीला ग्राउंड में पटाखे बेचने के लिए 6 आर्जी लाइसेंस जारी किए गए, इनके लिए 120 अर्जीयां प्राप्त हुई थीं। इनमें ड्रा दौरान बशीर अहमद, हेम किरन, संदीप कुमार, अमनदीप, जसविंदर सिंह, फतेह सिंह सफल रहे। वहीं, चमकौर साहिब के लिए स्थान बाबा अजीत सिंह बाबा जुझार सिंह स्टेडियम में पटाखे बेचने के लिए 3 आर्जी लाइसेंस जारी किए, इनके लिए 21 दर्खास्तें प्राप्त हुईं।

इनमें ड्रा दौरान सतवंत सिंह, तरलोचन सिंह, गुरदर्शन सिंह सफल रहे हैं। इसके अलावा मोरिंडा के लिए स्थान रामलीला ग्राउंड में पटाखे बेचने के लिए 2 आर्जी लाइसेंस जारी किए गए, इनमें 7 अर्जीयां प्राप्त हुईं। ड्रा दौरान मनिंदर सिंह, मनजिंदर सिंह सफल रहे हैं। नंगल के लिए स्थान जवाहर मार्केट, नजदीक बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज, सिंह सभा गुरुद्वारा, सेक्टर-2 मार्केट, नजकीक टैकी डीएस ब्लॉक, नजदीक मजदूर संघ क्लब के लिए 12 आर्जी लाइसेंस जारी किए जाने हैं, जिसमें जवाहर मार्केट व नजदीक मजदूर संघ क्लब के लिए कोई भी दर्खास्त प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। बाकी स्थानों के लिए 29 आर्जीयां प्राप्त हुई हैं। ड्रा दौरान स्थान सेक्टर-2 मार्केट में कमल सेठ, सुखविंदर सिंह, अमरजीत भट्‌टी, स्थान नजदीक टैकी डीएस ब्लॉक में राजिंदर सिंह, अतुल संदल, नरिंदर कालड़ा, स्थान नजदीक सिंह सभा गुरुद्वारा मोहन लाल, अनील शर्मा, सलिंदर कुमार, स्थान नजदीक बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज राजन सग्गी, हरी पाल, रोबिन कुमार सफल रहे हैं।

आनंदपुर साहिब के लिए स्थान चरन गंगा स्टेडियम में पटाखे बेचने के लिए 2 आर्जी लाइसेंस जारी किए जाएंगे। इनके लिए 35 दर्खास्त प्राप्त हुईं। ड्रा दौरान जगनेशवर प्रसाद, हरजीत सिंह के लिए स्थान बाहरी तरफ नजदीक सीतला माता मंदिर में पटाखे बेचने के लिए 2 आर्जी लाइसेंस जारी किए। इनके लिए 7 दर्खास्त प्राप्त हुईं। ड्रॉ दौरान पवन कुमार, बुध सिंह नूरपुरबेदी के लिए स्थान नजदीक डाकघर, रोपड़ रोड में पटाखे बेचने के लिए 2 आर्जी लाइसेंस जारी किए। इनके लिए 20 दर्खास्तें प्राप्त हुईं। ड्रा में राज कुमार, संदीप कुमार सफल रहे है। उन्होंने बताया कि खरीद दौरान कोविड की रोकथाम के लिए पंजाब सरकार व सेहत विभाग द्वारा एडवाइजरी का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

