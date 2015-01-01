पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहीदी जोड़ मेल:गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब में आज से शुरू होगा 3 दिवसीय शहीदी जोड़ मेल

रोपड़35 मिनट पहले
गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब में शहीदी पखवाड़े को समर्पित 16 दिसंबर से 18 दिसंबर तक चलने वाले 3 दिवसीय शहीदी जोड़ मेल की शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की ओर से तैयारियां मुकम्मल कर ली गई हैं और गुरुद्वारा साहिब को सुंदर ढंग से सजाया गया है। जोड़ मेल की तैयारियाें का जायजा लेने के बाद गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब के मैनेजर अमरजीत सिंह जिंदवड़ी ने कहा कि जोड़ मेल के पहले दिन श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब आरंभ करवाए जाएंगे। जिसके बाद नगर कीर्तन निकाला जाएगा। जो गुरुद्वारा श्री गुरुगढ़ साहिब से आरंभ होकर शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों से गुजर कर गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब में जाकर समाप्त होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि

जोड़ मेल के 3 दिन पंथ के प्रसिद्ध रागी, ढाडी व कविशरी जत्थे कीर्तन कर संगत को निहाल करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए सरकार की ओर से जारी की गई हिदायतों का पालन करने के लिए संगत को जागरूक किया जाएगा। जिंदवड़ी ने कहा कि शहीदी जोड़ मेल के दूसरे दिन पंथक स्टेज सजाई जाएगी। जिसमें सिंह साहिब ज्ञानी रघबीर सिंह जत्थेदार तख्त श्री केसगढ़ साहिब, शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा

प्रबंधक कमेटी के अध्यक्ष बीबी जगीर कौर व अन्य गणमान्य संगत को संबोधित करेंगे। इस मौके पर एसजीपीसी से इंस्पेक्टर मनजीत सिंह जौहल, सुखविंदर सिंह, गुरुद्वारा गुरुगढ़ साहिब सदाव्रत के इंचार्ज बलजीत सिंह, कथावाचक पवित्र सिंह, खजांची गुरमीत सिंह, रिकॉर्ड कीपर बेअंत कौर, स्टोर कीपर परमजीत सिंह पम्मी, प्रेम सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, हरमिंदर सिंह, लखवीर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

