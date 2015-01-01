पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:आईटीआई में 3 छात्र पॉजिटिव, स्टाफ सहित सभी के सैंपल लिए, जिले में 5 महिलाओं समेत 13 की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजिटिव

रोपड़5 घंटे पहले
  • कोविड से अब तक 27 ठीक हुए, अब तक 3080 संक्रमित

जिले में शुक्रवार को 5 महिलाओं समेत 13 लोगो की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई और 27 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। इससे कोरोना मुक्त होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 2719 हो गई है और अब तक कुल 3080 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। वहीं, नंगल आईटीआई में 3 छात्रों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सभी छात्रों और स्टाफ के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में शुक्रवार को 5 महिलाओं समेत 13 की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। इसमें नंगल के 6, मोरिंडा का 1, रोपड़ के 5 और आंनदपुर साहिब के 1 व्यक्ति की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई।

डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को रोपड़ जिले में 13 नए मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं। जबकि 27 व्यक्ति कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सेहत विभाग द्वारा 887 आरटी-पीसीआर, ट्रूनेट 9, आरएटी 27 सैंपल और कुल 923 लोगों के सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे गए हैं जबकि 802 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है।

इससे अब रोपड़ जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 206 हो गई है। अब तक सेहत विभाग द्वारा कुल 88126 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 84031 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 1725 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है और कुल 3080 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 2719 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं और 155 की मौत हो चुकी है।

वहीं, नंगल आईटीआई में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने वाले तीन छात्रों के बीते दिन कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत आईटीआई प्रशासन ने संस्थान को सैनिटाइज करवाने व शिक्षकों व समस्त छात्रों के कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने की मुहिम शुरू की। इस मौके पर सिविल अस्पताल के पीएमओ डॉ. नरेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में डाक्टरों की पूरी टीम आईटीआई पहुंची।

आईटीआई के प्रिंसिपल ललित मोहन ने बताया कि आईटीआई से शिक्षा ग्रहण करने वाले 120 छात्रों के कोरोना टेस्ट करवाए गए थे जिसमें से 3 छात्रों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसे देखते हुए सभी छात्रों व शिक्षकों के कोरोना टेस्ट करवाए जा रहे हैं ताकि बिमारी को फैलने से रोका जा सके। इस मौके सिविल अस्पताल के पीएमओ नरेश कुमार ने कहा कि क्षेत्र के स्कूल व आईटीआई कोरोना महामारी के उपरांत खुले हैं तो हमारा प्रयास है कि जल्द इन संस्थानों में जाकर सैम्पल ले लिए जाए ताकि बिमारी को आगे बढऩे से रोका जा सके।

