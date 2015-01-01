पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बिजेंद्रा अस्पताल में महिला का ऑपरेशन करके 4 किलो की रसौली निकाली

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
बिजेंद्रा मल्टी स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल नवांशहर बाईपास रोड में 4 साल से अंडादानी की रसौली से परेशान 35 वर्षीय महिला का सफल ऑपरेशन करके 4 किलो की रसौली निकाली गई। महिला ने राहत महसूस करते हुए अस्पताल का आभार जताया। अस्पताल के गायनीकॉलोजिस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. कंचन ने बताया कि तरनजीत कौर (35) 4 साल से अंडादानी की रसौली से परेशान थी।

इसके इलाज के लिए उन्होंने विभिन्न अस्पतालों में चेक करवाया लेकिन ऑपरेशन के लिए किसी ने भी नहीं कहा। उन्होंने बिजेंद्रा मल्टी स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल में चेक करवाया। जहां पर 10 नवंबर को तरनजीत कौर सफल ऑपरेशन किया गया और पेट से 4 किलो की रसौली निकाली गई। ऑपरेशन के बाद मरीज की हालत बिल्कुल ठीक है। मरीज तरनजीत कौर ने बातचीत करते हुए बताया कि अब वह अच्छा महसूस कर रही हैं। उन्होंने डॉ. कंचन और उनकी टीम का धन्यवाद किया। अस्पताल के मालिक और हड्डियों और जोड़ों के माहिर डॉ. बजिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि अस्पताल में सभी प्रकार के ऑपरेशन में 30 फीसदी छूट दी जा रही है और मरीज से मात्र 100 रुपए ओपीडी फीस ली जा रही है। इसके अलावा अस्पताल में मरीजों को हर प्रकार की सुविधा बहुत ही वाजिब रेट पर दी जा रही है।

