पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोष प्रदर्शन:खेती कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन के 50 दिन, टोल प्लाजा पर किसान धरने पर डटे

रोपड़11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर बने पार्क में मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते किसान।

खेती कानून रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर किसान यूनियनों की तरफ से रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर बने पार्क में 50वें दिन रोष धरना दिया गया और मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। दूसरी तरफ सोलखीयां टोल प्लाजा पर 42वें दिन भी धरना लगातार जारी रहा और झल्लीयां कलां टोल प्लाजा पर रोष धरना 38वें दिन व गांव नक्कीयां टोल प्लाजा कीरतपुर साहिब का रोष धरना 32वें दिन में दाखिल हो गया।

किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि रिलायंस कंपनी का कोई भी काम पंजाब में नहीं चलने दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने खेती संबंधी जो काले कानून पास किए हैं वह किसान विरोधी हैं। देश की 450 किसान जत्थेबंदियां संघर्ष में हैं और किसान जत्थेबंदियों की तरफ से 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में विशाल रैली की जा रही है।

इस मौके पर गुरमेल सिंह बाड़ा, सुरिंदर सिंह हुसैनपुर, रुपिंदर सिंह रूपा, सोहन सिंह, मान सिंह टप्परीयां, मोहन सिंह धमाणा, दिलबाग सिंह, जगतार सिंह, दलीप सिंह घनौला, शमशेर सिंह हवेली, अमर सिंह, गुरदेव सिंह बागी, राम सिंह उपस्थित थे।

सोलखीयां टोल प्लाजा पर जैलदार सतविंदर सिंह चैड़ीया, रणवीर सिंह, अजीत सिंह, सरपंच बहिरामपुर सतनाम सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच सिंबल झल्लीयां कुलविंदर सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच मियांपुर गुरचरन सिंह, नंबरदार करतार सिंह, सुखवीर सिंह, मेजर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, कुलजिंदर सिंह, अमृतपाल सिंह, हरमिंदर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपुणे में ऑटोरिक्शा वाला BMW कार पर पेशाब कर रहा था, गार्ड ने रोका तो पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया - पुणे - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें