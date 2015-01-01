पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:लॉकडाउन के 191 दिन में गई थी 79 लोगों की जान, अब 49 दिन में 57 मरे

रोपड़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोपड़ मेन बाजार में लगी भीड़, जिनमें अधिकतर लोग बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं।

इन दिनों रोपड़ जिले की चर्चा पंजाब में नहीं बल्कि देश में है। यह चर्चा ऐसी है जो हमारे लिए अच्छी नहीं है। चर्चा का कारण कोरोना में देश में सबसे ज्यादा मृत्युदर रोपड़ जिले में बताई जा रही है, जोकि 5.1 फीसदी है। यह खबर जिला निवासियों के लिए बेहद चिंताजनक है। यह हमारी लापरवाही का नतीजा है।

अगर हम अब भी न सुधरे तो हालात और भी बदतर हो सकते हैं। क्योंकि अभी कोरोना खत्म नहीं हुआ है। कोरोना का फिलहाल यही इलाज है कि मास्क लगाकर रखा जाए अौर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जाए। अगर हम बात करें तो 23 मार्च से लेकर 30 सितंबर तक 191 दिन में 79 लोगों ने कोरोना संक्रमण से जान गंवाई है। जबकि मात्र 1 अक्टूबर से लेकर 19 नवंबर तक 57 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं।

इस लापरवाही के चलते ही जिला मौत दर में नंबर 1 में पहुंचा है। जबकि जिले में देखा जाए तो सभी शहरों, गांवों, बाजारों, सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर जाकर ऐसा लगता है कि जैसे कोरोना की बीमारी हो ही न हो, क्योंकि लोग बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस के घूम रहे हैं।

रोजाना 50 के करीब मिलने लगे थे मरीज, फिर कम होकर 10 से नीचे आ गए, अब दोबारा रोज 25 तक मिलने लगे

जिले में 15 अक्टूबर के बाद ज्यादातर दिन केस 10 से नीचे मिल रहे थे जबकि पीक कोरोना में यह आंकड़ा 50 से ऊपर पहुंच गया। अब हमारी लापरवाही के चलते पिछले करीब एक सप्ताह से यह केस बढ़ कर 10 से ज्यादा आने लगे हैं और बीच-बीच में इनकी संख्या 25 तक पहुंची नजर आती है। जोकि चिंताजनक है। अब हम लोग इतने लापरवाह हो गए हैं कि मास्क पहनना तो दूर की बात है, सब हाथ मिलाने लगे हैं और गले लगते हैं।

चाहे सार्वजनिक स्थल हो, विवाह-शादी हो, चाहे बाजार हो। कहीं भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नजर नहीं आती। यही हाल जिले के देहाती क्षेत्रों का है। लोग बिना मास्क पहने घूम रहे हैं। वहीं, पिछले 7 महीनों में कोरोना से 79 मौतें हई थी लेकिन अक्टूबर में मौतों की संख्या बढ़नी शुरू हो गई और अक्टूबर में 35 मौतें हुई। नंवबर में अब तक 22 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

मास्क पहनकर ही घर से निकलें : सीएमओ

सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने कहा कि कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने का कारण लापरवाही है। पहले लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क का इस्तेमाल करते थे लेकिन बाद में कोरोना मरीज की संख्या कम होने पर लोगों ने लापरवाही शुरू कर दी और सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क का इस्तेमाल कम कर दिया। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना बिमारी से बचाव करने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस व बिना मास्क से घर से न निकलें और सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करें ताकि बिमारी को बढ़ने से रोका जाए।

19 नए मरीज मिले, एक ठीक हुआ, राहत- कोई मौत नहीं

वहीं, जिले में वीरवार को 19 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई और मात्र 1 व्यक्ति कोरोना मुक्त हुआ है। राहत रही कि वीरवार को कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं हुई। सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में वीरवार को पॉजिटिव मिले 19 लोगों में 2 महिलाएं सहित रोपड़ के 13, चमकौर साहिब में 1 महिला सहित 4, नंगल में 1 महिला सहित 2 लोग शामिल हैं। डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि वीरवार को सेहत विभाग द्वारा 542 लोगों के सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे गए हैं। जबकि 546 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है। इससे अब रोपड़ जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 134 हो गई है।

अब तक सेहत विभाग द्वारा कुल 71083 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 67959 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 1071 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। कुल 2702 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। अब तक 2432 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं और 136 की मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें