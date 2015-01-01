पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलीबारी:गांव खेड़ी में गोलीबारी का मामला, 2 लोगों पर इरादा-ए-कत्ल का केस दर्ज

नूरपुरबेदी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों की तलाश में पुलिस कर रही छापेमारी

स्थानीय पुलिस ने सोमवार को नजदीकी गांव खेड़ी में गोली लगने से घायल हुए युवक चरणजीत सिंह पुत्र सतपाल सिंह निवासी खेड़ी की शिकायत पर 2 हमलावर युवकों के खिलाफ इरादा-ए-कत्ल और आर्म्स एक्ट तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

जिक्रयोग्य है कि गत दिवस गांव खेड़ी में एक युवक पर दूसरे पक्ष के युवक द्वारा गोली चला दी गई। इससे गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए युवक चरणजीत को पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में उपचार के लिए भर्ती करवाया गया था।

पीजीआई में दाखिल चरणजीत सिंह ने पुलिस के पास दर्ज करवाए बयानों में बताया कि जब वह जमीन की बिजाई करने के बाद पिता सतपाल के साथ अपने वाहन पर सवार होकर घर जा रहा था तो लोग किसी दोपहिया वाहन पर सवार होकर आए और उसे धक्का देकर नीचे गिर दिया।

इनमें से एक व्यक्ति अपने वाहन से उतरकर आया। वह जोली पुत्र हेमराज निवासी खेड़ी था। उसने अपनी कमर में हाथ डालकर कट्टा निकाला और मेरे पर सीधा फायर कर दिया जो मेरे पेट के बाएं तरफ लगा और रक्त बहने लगा। इस दौरान हमलावर ने जाने से पहले एक और हवाई फायर किया। उसने बताया कि दो पहिया वाहन चालक को मैंने पहचान लिया है और उसका नाम हरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी पुत्र केसर सिंह निवासी खेड़ी है।

स्थानीय पुलिस ने घायल युवक चरणजीत सिंह के बयानों के आधार पर 2 हमलावर नौजवानों जोली और हरप्रीत उर्फ हैप्पी के खिलाफ इरादा-ए-कत्ल व आर्म्स एकट की धाराअों 307, 506, 34 आईपीसी और 25-54-59 तहत केस दर्ज करके अगली कार्रवाई आरंभ कर दी है। आरोपी अभी तक पुलिस की ग्रिफ्त से बाहर है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी है।

बता दें इस मामले में सारा विवाद चरणजीत के घर के सामने ढेर फेंकने को लेकर चल रहा था। पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर ही गोली चलाने की बात सामने आ रही थी। यह मामला गांव की पंचायत में भी पहुंच चुका था।

