तिथि बढ़ी:हिम गौरव आईटीआई में खाली सीटें भरने के लिए दाखिला तिथि आगे बढ़ी

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
हिमाचल व भारत सरकार ने हिम गौरव आईटीआई संतोषगढ में कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर सभी ट्रेडों में खाली सीटों में दाखिला करने के लिए तिथि आगे बढा दी है। यह जानकारी देते हुए आईटीआई के निदेशक सतीश जोशी ने बताया कि उनके संस्थान में सभी ट्रेडों में कुछ सीटें खाली हैं, जिनको पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर भरा जाएगा।

कोर्स के लिए हिमाचल प्रदेश के अलावा किसी भी प्रदेश का युवक दाखिला ले सकता है। निदेशालय तकनीकी शिक्षा व्यावसायिक औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण हिमाचल प्रदेश के निर्देशानुसार प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी। आईटीआई की तरफ से वेल्डर, प्लंबर और डीजल मैकेनिक व्यवसायों में एससी, एसटी व गरीबी रेखा के अंतर्गत आने वाले उम्मीदवारों को दाखिला फीस में 10 प्रतिशत छूट दी जाएगी।

जोशी ने बताया कि कोर्स पास होने के उपरांत छात्रों को जो प्रमाण पत्र मिलेंगे वो भारत सरकार जारी करेगी। जोकि सरकारी व गैर सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए पूरे भारत वर्ष में मान्य होगा। इस मौके पर हिम गौरव के प्रबंधक रणवीर सिंह व ग्रुप अनुदेशक मुकेश कुमार भी उपस्थित थे।

