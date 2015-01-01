पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरोह का पर्दाफाश:यूट्यूब से सीखकर 12 लाख के जाली नोट बनाए, साढ़े 5 लाख मार्केट में डाले

रोपड़35 मिनट पहले
  • रोपड़ पुलिस ने 6 लाख 50 हजार रुपए जाली करंसी के साथ 3 पकड़े
  • मोबाइल रिपेयर की दुकान का कारोबार नहीं चलता था कोरोना में और ठप हुआ तो 8 महीने बनाते रहे जाली नोट

रोपड़ पुलिस की स्पेशल ब्रांच ने जाली नोट बनाकर मार्केट में चलाने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश किया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनमें से एक रोपड़ शहर का रहने वाला है। आरोपियों से 6 लाख 50 हजार रुपए के 2-2 हजार रुपए की जाली करंसी बरामद की है।

एसएसपी रोपड़ डॉ. अखिल चौधरी ने बताया कि सतीश कुमार उप पुलिस कप्तान (स्पेशल ब्रांच) की देखरेख में इंचार्ज स्पेशल ब्रांच और थाना सिटी रोपड़ की पुलिस पार्टी द्वारा नंद लाल उर्फ नंदू निवासी बेला रोड राम नगर रोपड़, अभय सिंह उर्फ टोनी निवासी बड़ी गवाल मंडी तोपखाना बाजार अंबाला (हरियाणा) और सुशील कुमार उर्फ बंटी निवासी तोपखाना बाजार अंबाला कैंट को गिरफ्तार करके उनसे 6 लाख 50 हजार रुपए के 2-2 हजार रुपए के नोटों की जाली करंसी, 1 कटर, 1 लैपटॉप, 1 इर्टिगा गाड़ी (एचआर 01 एएफ 9953) बरामद की है। पुलिस द्वारा आरोपियों के खिलाफ 489ए, 489बी, 489सी, 489डी, 120बी आईपीसी के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। अारोपियों से पूछताछ जारी है व और खुलासे होने की संभावना है। इस संंबंधी जानकारी देते हुए स्पेशल ब्रांच के डीएसपी सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि पिछले करीब 8 माह से यह काम कर रहे थे। 8 माह में इन्होंने करीब 12 लाख रुपए के जाली नोट बनाए हैं। इनमें से साढ़े 5 लाख रुपए के करीब नोट इन्होंने मार्केट में पहुंचा दिए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी अभय सिंह उर्फ टोनी निवासी अंबाला वहां पर मोबाइल फोन ठीक करने का काम करता है। उसकी दुकान ज्यादा नहीं चलती थी। इसके बाद उसने मोबाइल के माध्यम से यूट्यूब पर नोट बनाने के वीडियो देखे। इस काम में सुशील कुमार उर्फ बंटी जोकि उसका पड़ोसी है, को भी अपने साथ इस काम में मिला लिया। इसके बाद रोपड़ में स्थित अपने साले नंद लाल उर्फ नंदू को भी इन्होंने अपना साथी बना लिया। बता दें कि अभय सिंह की दुकान का काम तो पहले ही डांवाडोल था। जब लॉकडाउन लग गया तो उसका काम बिल्कुल बंद हो गया। इसके बाद उसका पूरा ध्यान जाली नोट बनाने में लग गया। तीनों आरोपी 10 से 12 कक्षाएं ही पढ़े हुए हैं।

