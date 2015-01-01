पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क का इस्तेमाल जरूरी:जिले के सभी अधिकारियों और मुलाजिमों को मास्क का इस्तेमाल जरूरी, विभाग मुखी की जिम्मेदारी तय

रोपड़8 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार को 4 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 3 मरीज ठीक हुए, 174 केस एक्टिव

रोपड़ जिले में सोमवार को 4 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई और 3 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। जिसके साथ कुल कोरोना मुक्त होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 2457 हो गई है और अब तक कुल 2767 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने बताया कि रोपड़ जिले में सोमवार को 4 की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। जिसमें रोपड़ की 45 वर्षीय महिला और 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और आंनदपुर साहिब के 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और 83 वर्षीय व्यक्ति शामिल है।

डीसी सोनाली गिरी ने कहा कि कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए जिला रोपड़ के सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों व मुलाजिमों को मास्क का इस्तेमाल करना जरूरी किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर चेकिंग के दौरान कोई भी विभागी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी बिना मास्क पाया गया तो उसकी पूरी जिम्मेवारी संबंधित विभाग के मुख्य अधिकारी की होगी। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि दफ्तरी काम व घरों से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क का इस्तेमाल जरूर करें। उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार को रोपड़ जिले में 4 नए मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव के सामने आए हैं।

जबकि 3 व्यक्ति कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सेहत विभाग की ओर से 731 आरटी-पीसीआर और ट्रूनेट 18 और आरएटी 34 सैंपल और कुल 783 लोगों के सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे गए हैं। जबकि 478 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है। जिससे अब रोपड़ जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव केसाें की संख्या 174 हो गई है। अब तक सेहत विभाग की तरफ से कुल 73377 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं। जिनमें से 70028 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 1253 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है और कुल 2767 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 2457 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं और 136 की मौत हो चुकी है।

