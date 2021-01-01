पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई की मांग:आजाद नगर, सनसिटी-2, कंग सिटी व गोल्डन सिटी में वोटें काटने का आरोप, एसडीएम को मांगपत्र

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आजाद नगर, सनसिटी-2, कंग सिटी व गोल्डन सिटी निवासियों की वोटें काटे जाने पर मोहल्ला निवासियों ने एसडीएम को मांगपत्र दिया और संबंधित अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई। एसडीएम गुरविंदर सिंह जौहल ने बताया कि मामला उच्चाधिकारियों के ध्यान में लाया गया है लेकिन अब तक रह गई वोटों को शामिल करने की प्रवानगी नहीं आई है।

बहुजन समाज पार्टी के राज्य उपाध्यक्ष हरजीत सिंह लौंगीया ने कहा कि शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों की वोटें काटे जाने संबंधी लिखती तौर पर एसडीएम को जानकारी दी गई थी लेकिन कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इन वार्डों में चुनावों में खड़े बसपा उम्मीदवारों के अधिकारों की हानी हुई है क्योंकि उक्त वार्ड में पार्टी का आधार था।

उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी मांग करती है कि सरकार की शह पर वोटें काटी गई है और वोटें काटने वाले अधिकारियों के खिलाफ बनती कार्रवाई की जाए। इस मौके पर महासचिव पंजाब अजीत सिंह भैणी, जोन इंचार्ज एडवोकेट चरनजीत सिंह घई, जिला इंचार्ज कुलदीप घनौली, यूथ नेता जरनैल सुरतापुर, हलका इंचार्ज प्रेम सिंह, एडवोकेट रविंदर सिंह, सतनाम हवेली, सुखविंदर सुक्खा, मनजीत ककराली, रुपिंदर भैणी, हरविंदर माजरी आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser