दीपावली:त्योहारों में मिलावटी दूध व दूध पदार्थ से सावधान रहें

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर बाजार में दूध व दूध पदार्थ की सप्लाई बहुत बढ़ जाती है। कुछ लोग ज्यादा लाभ के लिए बाजार में नकली दूध व दूध पदार्थों की सप्लाई करते हैं जैसे कि कच्चा दूध, खोआ व खोए से बनने वाली बरफी, पेड़ा, गुलाबजामुन आदि। यह मिलावटी दूध व दूध पदार्थ हमारी सेहत के लिए बहुत हानिकारक होते हैं। यह बहुत जरूरी है कि हम इनकी क्वालिटी बारे जागरूक हों।

डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डेयरी रोपड़ गुरिंदरपाल सिंह काहलों व हरप्रीत सिंह कार्यकारी अफसर डेयरी सिखलाई व विस्तार सेवा केंद्र चतामली ने बताया कि दूध एक संतुलित भोजन है जिसमें पानी, फैट, लैकटोज, प्रोटीन व मिनरल्स कुदरती तौर पर मौजूद होते हैं। दूध में कुदरती लैकटोज की मौजूदगी के कारण इसका स्वाद हलका मीठा और फैट की मौजूदगी के कारण हलका नमकीन प्रतीत होता है।

कई शरारती अनसर ज्यादा मुनाफे के लिए दूध में फैट व अन्य तत्व निकालकर उसकी जगह अन्य पदार्थ मिला देते हैं जो दुध के मियार को खराब कर देते हैं। साथ ही यह दूध पीने के लिए हानिकारक सिद्ध होता है।

