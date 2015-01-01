पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपकरण वितरित:136 दिव्यांगों को उपकरण वितरण के लिए लगाया कैंप

नंगल सिटी13 घंटे पहले
जिला रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी रोपड़ द्वारा वीरवार को आर्टिफिशियल मेन्युफैक्चरिंग कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया तथा न्यू इंडिया इंश्योरेंस के सहयोग से नंगल की सरकारी आईटीआई में लगाए गए कैंप में दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को नकली अंग तथा उपकरण वितरित किए गए।

इस मौके सहायक कमिश्नर इंद्रपाल विशेष अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित हुए। इंद्रपाल सिंह ने बताया कि दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को समाज की मुख्यधारा के साथ लाने के लिए सरकार के द्वारा उनके कल्याण तथा पुनर्वास के लिए कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। इसी लड़ी के तहत न्यू इंडिया इंश्योरेंस कॉरपोरेट लिमिटेड के द्वारा सीएसआर स्कीम के तहत लगाए गए इस कैंप में 136 दिव्यांग लोगों को विभिन्न प्रकार के नकली अंग तथा उपकरण वितरित किए गए।

बीते दिन रोपड़ में भी ऐसा ही कैंप लगाया गया। दोनों कैंप में लगभग 50 लाख कीमत का सामान तथा उपकरण वितरित किए गए। वीरवार को लगाए कैंप में 29 व्हील चेयर, 22 ट्राइसाइकिल, 30 मोटराइज्ड ट्राइ साइकिल, 5 सीपी चेयर, 3 स्मार्टफोन, 13 बैसाखी, पांच मानसिक विकलांग के लिए एमआर किट, 38 कान की सुनने वाली मशीन, दो स्टिक, दो रो लेटर आदि वितरित किया गया है। कैंप की सफलता के लिए आईटीआई नंगल के समूह स्टाफ के द्वारा पूरा सहयोग दिया गया।

इस मौके पर अलमिको की टीम से डॉक्टर अशोक कुमार, राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग एसोसिएशन के जनरल सेक्रेटरी नेत्र सिंह, वरुण शर्मा, जिला रेडक्रॉस के मेंबर कैलाश ठाकुर, दीपक नंदा, आईटीआई नंगल महिला विंग के प्रिंसिपल राम सिंह, ग्रुप इंस्ट्रक्टर नरोत्तम लाल, ग्रुप इंस्ट्रक्टर गुरनाम सिंह, हरविंदर सिंह तथा अन्य उपस्थित थे।

