मारपीट:मारपीट कर घायल करने के 3 मामलों में 11 पर केस

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
थाना सदर पुलिस ने मारपीट कर जान से धमकियां देने के आरोप में 3 मामलों में 11 लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है। इन लड़ाई झगड़ों में घायल हुए 2 लोग सिविल हॉस्पिटल रोपड़ में उपचार अधीन है। थाना सदर पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शिकायतकर्ता भाग सिंह निवासी लोहगढ़ ने बताया कि वह अपने खेतों में पानी लगा रहा था कि हरप्रीत सिंह, जेली, राजेंद्र सिंह उर्फ गोल्डी, मलकीत सिंह व एकम सिंह सभी निवासी लोहगढ़ ने उसके साथ खेत में गाली गलौच, मारपीट करने के बाद उसे घर में भी मारपीट कर जान से मारने की धमकियां दी। परिजनों ने उसे उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल रोपड़ में भर्ती करवाया। थाना सदर पुलिस ने इस मामले में 5 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

इसी प्रकार जरनैल सिंह निवासी रेलवे रोड सनसिटी ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसका लड़का राजवीर सिंह ने अपने साथियों के साथ गांव समराला में एक कंपनी बनाई हुई थी। जब उसके लड़के ने अपने साथियों से खर्च और आमदनी के बारे में पूछा तो आरोपी विपिन कुमार व उसके पिता परवीन कुमार निवासी गौशाला रोड ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

तीसरे मामले में शिकायतकर्ता हंसराज निवासी सियासत पुर ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह अपने खेतों में बरसाती पानी के कारण बह गई मिट्टी के नाले को ठीक कर रहा था कि आरोपी कुलवंत सिंह, जसवंत सिंह उर्फ काला, रतन सिंह तथा पप्पी निवासी धनास यूटी चंडीगढ़ हाल निवासी सियासतपुर ने उसके साथ गाली गलोज तथा मारपीट कर उसे घायल कर दिया। पुलिस ने 4 लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है।

