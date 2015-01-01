पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हमले की नीयत:जान से मारने की नीयत से हमला करने के आरोप में 7 पर केस

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जान से मारने की नीयत से हमला करने पर सिटी पुलिस ने 3 लोगों सहित चार अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान हिम्मत मोकल, करन मोकल निवासी चार हट्‌टीयां, अशोक कुमार निवासी प्रीत नगर, लुधियाना के रूप में हुई है। सिटी पुलिस के मुलाजिम रघुवीर सिंह ने बताया कि वरूण लांबा निवासी शेखां मोहल्ला ने सिविल अस्पताल में पुलिस को बताया कि वह दफ्तर से स्कूटी पर घर जा रहा था।

वह वाल्मीकि गेट के पास पहुंचा तो एक मोटरसाइकिल व एक स्कूटी पर सवार आरोपियों ने उसे घेर लिया और जान से मारने की नीयत से हमला कर दिया। हिम्मत ने तेजधार हथियार से उसके साथ सिर पर हमला किया और वह नीचे गिर गया। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने मारपीट की और लोगों के एकत्र होने पर आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। वरूण लांबा ने बताया कि हमला उसके मामा अशोक कुमार के कहने पर किया गया है क्योंकि उनका आपस में जमीन के संबंधी झगड़ा है। सिटी पुलिस ने धारा 323, 324, 341, 506, 307, 120बी, 148, 149 आईपीसी एक्ट के केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें