चेकिंग:त्योहारों के सीजन के मद्देनजर मिठाई तैयार करने वाली वर्कशॉपों में चेकिंग

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
त्योहारों के सीजन के मद्देनजर असिस्टेंट फूड कमिशनर हरप्रीत कौर और उनकी टीम द्वारा फूड सेफ्टी जागरूकता मुहिम की शुरुआत की गई है। उनके द्वारा लगातार हलवाई एसोसिएशनों के साथ मीटिंगें की जा रही हैं और उन्हें फूड सेफ्टी एक्ट की विभिन्न धाराओं संंबंधी जानकारी दी जा रही है। इसमें वर्कशॉप की सफाई रखने, वर्करों के मास्क, दस्ताने, टोपीयां, एप्रन डालने, मिठाइयों की ट्रे पर बेस्ट बीफॉर तिथि लिखना, बढ़िया क्वालिटी का कच्चा माल प्रयोग करने, मिठाइयों में एफएसएसएआई द्वारा प्रमाणित रंग प्रयोग करना, उच्च क्वालिटी का सिल्वर वर्क प्रयोग करने की हिदायत की। इस दौरान उनके द्वारा दुकानों की इंस्पेक्शन की गई और जो भी कमियां पाई गई, उसके लिए सुधार नोटिस जारी किए गए। उन्होंने बताया कि अक्टूबर दौरान फूड सेफ्टी टीम द्वारा कुल 63 सैंपल भरे गए हैं और नवंबर में भी यह मुहिम इसी तरह जारी रहेगी। उनके साथ फूड सेफ्टी इंस्पेक्टर राखी विनायक भी उपस्थित थे।

