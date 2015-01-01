पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्जल उपवास के साथ छठ शुरू:छठ पूजा आज, लोगों ने की खरीदारी

रोपड़11 घंटे पहले
रोपड़ व इसके नजदीक के इलाकों में छठ पूजा पर्व को लेकर निर्जल उपवास के साथ शुरू करने की तैयारियों में लोग दिनभर फलों की दुकानों पर खरीददारी करते नजर आए। सूर्योपासना का यह लोकपर्व मुख्य रूप से पूर्वी भारत के बिहार, झारखण्ड, पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश और नेपाल के तराई क्षेत्रों में मनाया जाता है।

इन राज्यों के पंजाब में रहते प्रवासी उत्तर प्रदेश व बिहार के लोगों के द्वारा अपार श्रद्धा व आस्था से इस दिन पूजा करते हैं। वीरवार को दिन भर रोपड़ मार्किट में नारियल, हल्दी, गंगा जल, बांस की टोकरी, जनेऊ, मौली, केसर, सैंट, चकोतरा, देसी घी, सीताफल, सिंघाड़ा, सूतली व मिठाली समेत कई तरह के सामान की विशेष रूप से सजी दुकानों पर लोगों ने खरीद की।

उल्लेखनीय है कि सरहिंद नहर व सतलुज दरिया के नजदीक पूजा अर्चना करने के लिए सूर्योदय से पहले ही लोग एकत्र होते हैं।

