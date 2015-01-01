पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एचआईवी टेस्ट:सिविल सर्जन ने एचआईवी एड्स जागरूकता वैन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना

रोपड़32 मिनट पहले
रोपड़ लोगों में विभिन्न बीमारियों के प्रति जागरूकता व बचाओ हित सेहत विभाग पंजाब की ओर से समय-समय पर कार्य किए जाते हैं। इसी कड़ी के तहत ही राज्य स्तर पर भेजी गई एचआईवी एड्स जागरूकता वैन को सिविल सर्जन डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने हरी झंडी दिखा कर रवाना किया। यह वैन 21 दिसंबर तक कुल 7 दिनों में जिले के लगभग 35 गांवों का दौरा करेगी। जिस दौरान मुफ्त एचआईवी टेस्ट, गुप्त रोग पर नशे को

रोकने के लिए काउंसलिंग से लोगों को एचआईवी एड्स जैसी बीमारी के बारे में जागरूक किया जाएगा। यह वैन जिला हेड क्वाटर से रवाना होने के बाद 15 व 16 दिसंबर को भरतगढ़ 17 व 18 दिसंबर को श्री चमकौर साहिब 19 व 20 दिसंबर को कीरतपुर साहिब व 21 दिसंबर को नूरपुरबेदी के गांवों का दौरा करेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि एड्स एक लाइलाज बीमारी है और इस का कोई पक्का इलाज संभव नहीं है। इस बीमारी से

बचाव ही इस का इलाज है। यह रोग असुरक्षित शारीरिक संबंध, दूषित इंजेक्शन का इस्तेमाल, एचआईवी ग्रस्त रक्त के चढ़ाने के साथ व एचआईवी से पीड़ित मां से उसके गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे को हो सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि एचआईवी प्रभावित व्यक्ति एंटी रेट्रोवायरल दवाइयां लेकर एक लंबा व सेहतमंद जीवन जी सके। यह दवाइयां मरीज को एआरटी केंद्रों में इलाज शुरू करवाने के बाद मुफ्त दिया जाता है।

