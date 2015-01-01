पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:2.19 करोड़ की लागत से नवीनीकरण के बाद कम्युनिटी हॉल जनता को लोकार्पित

नंगल सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • विधानसभा स्पीकर ने किया लोकार्पण, कहा- शेष विकास कार्य जल्द पूरे किए जा रहे

पंजाब विधानसभा के स्पीकर राणा केपी सिंह द्वारा नया नंगल के सेक्टर 5 में 2 करोड 19 लाख की लागत से कौंसिल के कम्युनिटी सेंटर को एयर कंडीशन तथा नवीनीकरण करने के उपरांत लोकार्पित किया गया। इस मौके पर राणा केपी सिंह ने कहा कि नंगल के चौमुखी विकास तथा सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए सरकार पूरी तरह वचनबद्ध है। नंगल में शेष बचे विकास कार्य को जल्द ही पूरा करके लोकार्पित कर दिया जाएगा।

12 नवंबर को परशुराम भवन का उद्घाटन कर दिया जाएगा तथा शहर की सुंदरता को बढ़ाने के लिए समूह काउंसिल के एरिया में दिवाली से पहले एलईडी लाइट्स लगा दी जाएंगी। इसके साथ नंगल के आसपास के बाहरी क्षेत्र में विशेष प्रोजेक्ट के अधीन शहर को एक नया रूप प्रदान किया जाएगा। विकास कार्यों के बारे में उन्होंने बताया कि 2 करोड़ 19 लाख रुपए की लागत से नवीनीकरण करने के उपरांत कम्युनिटी सेंटर सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए फायदेमंद सिद्ध होगा। स्टाफ क्लब के साथ बीबीएमबी के कमेटी सेंटर को भी कांग्रेस सरकार के उस वक्त के केंद्रीय मंत्री सुशील कुमार शिंदे के द्वारा ग्रांट भेजने के उपरांत रेनोवेट करवाया गया था।

उन्होंने बताया कि 4 करोड़ 42 लाख रुपए की लागत से बरारी में तैयार किया जा रहे कम्युनिटी सेंटर से स्थानीय लोगों को काफी लाभ होगा। इसके साथ नंगल में निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर के काम को अप्रैल में पूरा कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा हमेशा विकास कार्य को प्राथमिकता देते हुए विकास करवाया गया है। जिसके तहत नंगल में तहसील परिसर का आना, फार्मेसी कॉलेज का स्टेडियम, लड़कियों का होस्टल, कमेटी के नगर कौंसिल के स्कूल की बिल्डिंग आदि को बनवाया गया है। राणा केपी सिंह ने कहा कि श्री आनंदपुर साहिब विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 14 पुल बनाए जा रहे हैं। गंभीरपुरा अप्पर तथा गग में पुल बनकर तैयार हो गए हैं।

इसके साथ गुरुद्वारा विभोर साहिब से लेकर वैशाखी ग्राउंड तक लुक डालने के लिए भारत सरकार की मंजूरी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है। कीरतपुर साहिब में एक आईटीआई अौर चंगर में 65 करोड़ की लागत से लिफ्ट इरिगेशन का काम चल रहा है। इस मौके पर एसडीएम नंगल कन्नू गर्ग, डीएसपी रमिंदर सिंह काहलों, ईओ मनजिंदर सिंह, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस प्रधान संजय साहनी, मेन मार्केट व्यापार मंडल प्रधान राकेश नैयर, डॉ. रविंद्र दीवान, सुरेंद्र पम्मा, विजय कौशल, अशोक सैनी, दीपक नंदा, अशोक पुरी, लखबीर लकी, विनय प्रताप, अनीता शर्मा, सोनिया सैनी, इंदु बाला, ट्रक यूनियन प्रधान प्यारा सिंह जसवाल, मानसिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

