तैयारी:नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस, अकाली दल और भाजपा ने कमर कसी, मीटिंगें शुरू, आम आदमी पार्टी अभी भी दुविधा में

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2022 विधानसभा चुनाव का सेमीफाइनल समझ की जा रही है नगर कौंसिल के चुनाव की तैयारी, पार्टियों ने सरगर्मियां की तेज

जिले की नगर कौसिलों को भंग हुए 4 माह का समय हो गया है अौर कौंसिल चुनाव दिसंबर में होने तय माने जा रहे हैं। इनका ऐलान किसी भी समय हो सकता है क्योंकि सरकार द्वारा शहरों की अंदरूनी सड़कों की रिपेयर का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। जिसे नगर कौंसिल चुनाव से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। पंजाब की रिवायती पार्टियों ने चुनाव की तैयारी भी शुरू कर दी है। अकाली दल ने तो पिछले सप्ताह रोपड़ शहर के 21 वार्डों में अपने अध्यक्ष भी लगा दिए हैं। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ कि अकाली दल ने वार्ड के अध्यक्ष लगाए हों। डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा ने वार्ड अनुसार मीटिंगें भी शुरू कर दी हैं।

इसी तरह कांग्रेस के संभावी उम्मीदवार भी अपने वार्डों में वोटरों से संपर्क साधने लगे हैं। वहीं अकाली दल से नाता तोड़ने के बाद बीजेपी भी शहरों में सरगर्म है और 21 वार्डों के लिए कैंडिडेट ढूंढ रही है। वहीं, रोपड़ में आम आदमी पार्टी ने चुनाव लड़ने की कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। इसके चलते पार्टी के वर्कर असमंजस में दिख रहे हैं। बेशक आप ने जिला अध्यक्ष के ओहदे पर दिनेश चड्‌डा के रूप में नए चेहरे को मौका दिया है लेकिन पार्टी इस बार फिर 2015 की तरह नगर कौंसिल चुनाव से बचती नजर आ रही है। जबकि बाकी पार्टियां इसे 2022 विधानसभा चुनाव का सेमिफाइनल समझ रही हैं।

2015 में हुए नगर कौंसिल चुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी ने अपने उम्मीदवार मैदान में नहीं उतारे थे जबकि आप 2014 के संसदीय चुनावों में 13 में से 4 सीटें जीत कर पंजाब की बड़ी पार्टी के रूप में उभरी थी। कुछ राजनीतिक विशेषज्ञ मानते हैं कि आप कौंसिल चुनाव में हार से डरती है। क्योंकि वह इन चुनावों की हार-जीत को सीधा विधानसभा चुनाव से जोड़कर देखती है।

अगर हम पिछले नगर कौंसिल चुनावों की बात करें तो रोपड़ नगर कौंसिल चुनावों में आम आदमी पार्टी के चुनाव ना लड़ने के बावजूद आजाद तौर पर कई वर्कर नगर कौंसिल चुनावों में आजाद तौर पर हिस्सा लिया था। लेकिन उनके चुनाव हारने के बाद पार्टी ने उन वर्करों से भी दूरियां बना ली थीं। जबकि कई वर्करों ने तिकोने मुकाबले में अपने विरोधियों को अच्छी टक्कर भी दी थी। जबकि ऐसे वर्कर भी थे जो नगर कौंसिल चुनाव 2015 से पहले आम आदमी पार्टी की हर मीटिंग का हिस्सा होते थे, अब वह कहीं दिखाई नहीं देते।

