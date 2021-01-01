पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:रोपड़ में कांग्रेस, शिअद और आप ने 17-17 प्रत्याशी किए घोषित, भाजपा आज जारी कर सकती लिस्ट

  • आज से भरा जाएगा नामांकन, सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने की तैयारियां पूरी

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए शनिवार 30 जनवरी से 3 फरवरी तक नामांकन दाखिल करने की तिथि है। 4 फरवरी को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की जाएगी, 5 फरवरी को नामांकन पत्र वापस लेने का दिन होगा और इसी दिन उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान अलॉट कर दिए जाएंगे। चुनाव प्रचार 12 फरवरी शाम 5 बजे तक किया जा सकेगा। 14 फरवरी को सुबह 8 बजे से लेकर शाम 4 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी।

मतगणना 17 फरवरी को की जाएगी। इसके चलते सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। कांग्रेस ने अपने उम्मीदवारों को टिकटें दे दी हैं जबकि भाजपा अपने उम्मीदवार घोषित करने में पीछे रही है क्योंकि अभी तक भाजपा शहर के 21 वार्डों से अपने उम्मीदवार ही ढूंढने में लगी हुई है। वहीं, घोषित उम्मीदवारों ने वार्डों में जाकर लोगों के साथ बैठकें करना शुरू कर दिया है।

बता दें कि शिरोमणि अकाली दल, कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी ने रोपड़ शहर के 21 वार्डों में से 17 वार्डों के लिए अपने-अपने उम्मीदवारों का एलान कर दिया है। वहीं, भाजपा के उम्मीदवारों का एलान होना अभी बाकी है। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के अनुसार देर रात उम्मीदवारों का एलान किया जाएगा।

कांग्रेस, आप और शिअद के 21 में से 4-4 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा बाकी- नगर कौंसिल रोपड़ के चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस, आम आदमी पार्टी और शिरोमणि अकाली दल के 4-4 उम्मीदवारों के नाम की घोषणा होना बाकी है। इधर, पंजाब यूथ कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बरिंदर ढिल्लों ने नगर कौंसिल रोपड़ के 15 वार्डों से घोषित उम्मीदवारों को टिकटें बांटी। उन्होंने बताया वार्ड नंबर 1 से नीलम, वार्ड-4 से गुरविंदर सिंह बावा, वार्ड-5 से परमजीत कौर, वार्ड-6 से मोहित शर्मा, वार्ड-7 से कुलविंदर कौर, वार्ड-8 से संजय बेले वाले, वार्ड-9 से रेखा रानी, वार्ड-10 से अशोक कुमार वाही, वार्ड-13 से जसविंदर कौर, वार्ड-14 से अमरजीत सिंह जाॅली, वार्ड-15 से पूनम कक्कड़, वार्ड-16 से सरबजीत सिंह सैनी, वार्ड-17 से गुरमीत कौर, वार्ड-18 से राजेश कुमार, वार्ड-19 से नीरू गुप्ता, वार्ड-20 से चरनजीत सिंह, वार्ड-21 से रविंदर कौर जग्गी को चुनाव मैदान में उतारा गया है। उधर, शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रवक्ता डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा ने वार्ड नंबर 18 में मीटिंग की। वहीं, आप उम्मीदवारों ने चुनाव प्रचार की शुरुआत कर दी है।

श्री आनंदपुर साहिब में अभी तक 42 लोगों ने एनओसी के लिए किया आवेदन

आनंदपुर साहिब | नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने अपनी सरगर्मियां तेज कर दी है। वहीं, संभावित उम्मीदवार नगर कौंसिल दफ्तर में कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। नगर कौंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी गुरदीप सिंह ने बताया कि अभी तक उन्हें 42 लोगों ने एनओसी के लिए आवेदन किया है। उन्होंने कहा, बिना देरी कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने बाद एनओसी जारी की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर कौंसिल लोगों को बढ़िया सुविधाएं देने के लिए वचनबद्ध है।

