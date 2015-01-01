पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:ठेका संघर्ष मोर्चा पंजाब ने की मीटिंग, 17 से झंडा मार्च करने की दी चेतावनी

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
ठेका संघर्ष मोर्चा पंजाब की मीटिंग बरिंदर सिंह भरतगढ़ की अगुवाई में रोपड़ में की गई। इसमें जल सप्लाई और सैनिटेशन थर्मल प्लांट और पनबस द्वारा शिरकत की गई। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि 17 नवंबर से गांवों में झंडा मार्च किया जाएग। अगर फिर भी सरकार किसानों की मांगों का कोई हल नहीं करती तो संघर्ष और तेज किया जाएगा। उन्होंने मांग की कि सभी विभागों में काम करते आउटसोर्स वर्करों को रेगुलर किया जाए। यहां जसवीर सिंह जिंदवड़ी, बहादर सिंह, महिंदर लाल, दर्शन सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

