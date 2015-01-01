पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोरोना अभी आपके आसपास ही है, सतर्क रहें 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत व 7 पॉजिटिव मिले

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में पहले रोज मिल रहे थे मात्र 4-5 मरीज, करवाचौथ के बाद फिर बढ़ने लगे

त्योहारों का सीजन शुरू होते ही जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या एक बार फिर से बढ़ने लगी है और मौतें भी होने लगी हैं। दूसरी तरफ बाजारों में घूम रहे लोगों को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे लोगों को अब इस बीमारी का कोई डर न हो।

आंकड़ों पर नजर मारी जाए तो 3 नवंबर से पहले तक जिले में रोज कोरोना के मात्र 4 से 5 मरीज ही मिल रहे थे। इसके बाद करवाचौथ से फेस्टिवल सीजन की शुरुआत हुई और 4 नवंबर को जिले में 18 मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले।

इसके बाद 5 नवंबर को 22 लोग, 6 नवंबर को 10, 7 नवंबर को 15, 8 को 16 और 9 नवंबर को 12 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। वहीं, 1 नवंबर से लेकर 10 नवंबर तक 12 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई।

मंगलवार को भी जिले में 50 वर्षीय माधोपुर (नूरपुरबेदी) के व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। मरीज पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में दाखिल था। इसके साथ ही 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है और 5 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 160 हो गई है।

पॉजिटिव केसों में 4 आनंदपुर साहिब के

सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने बताया कि रोपड़ जिले में मंगलवार को 7 की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। जिसमें आनंदपुर साहिब की एक महिला समेत चार लोग शामिल है। इसमें 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 30 वर्षीय महिला और 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति हैं और नंगल के दो लोग जिसमें 22 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और भरतगढ़ का 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति शामिल है।

अब तक 2641 हो चुके संक्रमित, 2308 ठीक हुए, 126 की हुई मौत

डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि मंगलवार को रोपड़ जिले में 7 नए मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं। जबकि 5 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि सेहत विभाग द्वारा मंगलवार को 470 लोगों के सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे गए हैं।

जबकि 239 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है। इससे अब रोपड़ जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 160 हो गई है। अब तक सेहत विभाग द्वारा कुल 67443 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं।

इनमें से 64533 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 924 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है और कुल 2641 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 2308 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं और 126 की मौत हो चुकी है।

