मीटिंग:6 को लगने वाले रोजगार मेले को लेकर डीसी ने की मीटिंग

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
जिला रोजगार व कारोबार ब्यूरो रोपड़ द्वारा 6 नवंबर को अमर शहीद बाबा अजीत सिंह जुझार सिंह मैमोरियल कॉलेज बेला में लगाए जा रहे रोजगार मेले की तैयारियों को लेकर डीसी रोपड़ सोनाली गिरी ने कॉलेज के स्टाफ मेंबरों के साथ मीटिंग की। जिसमें उन्होंने बेरोजगार नौजवानों को इन कैंपों का लाभ लेने की अपील की। इस मौके उनके साथ एडीसी कम सीईओ डीबीईई रोपड़ अमरदीप सिंह गुजराल भी विशेष तौर पर उपस्थित थे।

इस मौके डीसी सोनाली गिरी ने उपस्थित अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि रोजगार मेले में विद्यार्थियों की रजिस्ट्रेशन से लेकर इंटरव्यू तक इस ढंग से प्रबंध किए जाए कि रोजगार मेले में शिरकत करने आए नौजवानों को कोई समस्या न आए। उन्होंने रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया, रोजगार कंपनियों और मेले दौरान किए जाने वाले प्रबंधों की जानकारी प्राप्त की और मेले को बढ़िया ढंग से सफल बनाने के लिए सभी अधिकारियों को एक दूसरे के साथ तालमेल कर काम करने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

इस दौरान जिला रोजगार अफसर रमनदीप कौर ने बताया कि मेले में चीमा ब्वायलर्स, एयरटेल, एसबीआई लाइफ इंश्योरेंस, वर्धमान समेत कई प्रसिद्ध कंपनियां रोजगार मुहैया करवाएंगी। कोई भी उम्मीदवार जिसकी उम्र 18 से 35 वर्ष के बीच हो और 5वीं से ग्रेजुएट तक की विद्यक योग्यता रखता है, इस मेले में हिस्सा ले सकता है। इस संबंधी अधिक जानकारी के लिए रोजगार दफ्तर के हेल्प लाइन नंबर 85570-10066 पर भी संपर्क किया जा सकता है। इस मौके एसडीएम चमकौर साहिब हरप्रीत सिंह व अन्य विभागों के कर्मचारी व अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

