पीडब्ल्यूडी चीफ:बाईपास पर पड़ रही दरारों का डीसी ने लिया संज्ञान क्वालिटी चेक के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी चीफ को लिखा

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस लाइन के सामने सड़क पर दोबारा बेस बनाने के बावजूद पड़ रहीं दरारें

डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग के चीफ को पत्र लिख कर 100 करोड़ी बाईपास की रिपेयर के हुए काम की क्वालिटी चेक करने की बात कही है। उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग के हेड ऑफिस से टीम रोपड़ बाईपास की क्वालिटी चेक करने के लिए पहुंचेगी। यह पुष्टि खुद डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने की है। बता दें कि भास्कर द्वारा लापरवाही के पैचवर्क शीर्षक तले यह मामला 1 दिसंबर को उठाया गया था कि रिपेयर के बावजूद बार-बार सड़क पर दरारें पड़ रहीं थीं और इस रिपेयर में अनियमितताएं नजर आ रही हैं।

इस मामले की जांच अगर किसी एजेंसी से निष्पक्ष होकर करवाई जाए तो इसमें प्रयोग किया गया मटीरियल सवालों के घेरेे में आ सकता है।बता दें कि 7 किलोमीटर लंबे बाइपास की रिपेयर का काम पुलिस लाइन के सामने से शुुरू होकर सतलुज दरिया के पुल तक होना है। इस रिपेयर में कई अनियमितताएं सामने आने का अंदेशा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि पुलिस लाइन के बिल्कुल सामने नवांशहर को जाने वाली सड़क ठेकेदार द्वारा खोदकर दोबारा उसका बेस तैयार करके करीब 10 दिन रोड बंद करके बनाई गई थी। लेकिन उसके बनाने के तुरंत बाद दरारें पड़नी शुरु हो गई।

जिसके बाद उसमें पैचवर्क करवाया गया था। लेकिन यह पैचवर्क भी ज्यादा देर ना टिक सका और फिर से दरारें पड़ गई। एक बार फिर विभाग द्वारा इन दरारों को भरने के लिए पैचवर्क कर दिया गया है। अब देखना यह है कि यह पैचवर्क कितने समय तक चलता है। जबकि यह सड़क दीपावली से महज कुछ दिन पहले ही बनी थी। वहीं जिस तरफ बेस तैयार करके दोबारा सड़क बनाई गई है, वह अब फिर दबी हुई नजर आ रही है।

