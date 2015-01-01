पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जिला बार एसोसिएशन का:जिला बार एसोसिएशन रोपड़ का चुनाव, एडवोकेट सूरजपाल सिंह अध्यक्ष बने

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वरिंदरजीत को उपाध्यक्ष और परगट सिंह को सचिव चुना गया

पंजाब व हरियाणा बार कौंसिल की हिदायतों अनुसार जिला बार एसोसिएशन रोपड़ के पदाधिकारियों का चुनाव किया गया, जिसमें एडवोकेट सूरजपाल सिंह को जिला बार एसोसिएशन का अध्यक्ष चुना गया। जिक्रयोग्य है कि यह चुनाव कोरोना महामारी के कारण मुलतवी कर दिए गए थे जोकि शुक्रवार को कोविड-19 की हिदायतों का पालन करते हुए करवाए गए हैं। चुनाव के लिए नियुक्त किए गए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एडवोकेट जीएस रत्तू ने बताया कि एडवोकेट सूरजपाल सिंह को जिला बार एसोसिएशन का अध्यक्ष चुना गया है जबकि वरिंदरजीत सिंह को उपाध्यक्ष, परगट सिंह कमालपुर को सचिव, दीपक को संयुक्त सचिव, बरिंदर सिंह को कैशियर, अमरजीत सिंह टक्कर को लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज चुना गया। इसके अलावा कार्यकारिणी मेंबर सोनू मित्तल, शाहबाज खान और राजेश कुमार पाल को चुना गया। जिला बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बने एडवोकेट सूरजपाल सिंह ने सभी सदस्यों का धन्यवाद करते हुए कहा कि वह बार एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों के हितों के लिए तथा उनकी हर मुश्किल के हल के लिए आवाज बुलंद करेंगे। इस मौके आरओ जीएस रत्तू ने सभी पदाधिकारियों का सहयोग देने के लिए सभी सदस्यों का धन्यवाद किया।

आनंदपुर साहिब में सचिन अध्यक्ष, जगदीप सचिव बने

स्थानीय बार एसोसिएशन के वार्षिक चुनाव में एडवोकेट सचिन कौशल प्रधान अौर एडवोकेट हरदीप सिंह वालिया उप प्रधान चुने गए हैं। चुनाव अधिकारी होशियार सिंह लौंगिया और सहायक चुनाव अधिकारी विक्रांत सिंह बिक्का ने बताया कि बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्षीय चुनाव में एडवोकेट सचिन कौशल और मौजूदा प्रधान एडवोकेट दौलत सिंह चबरेवाल चुनाव मैदान में थे।

मगर लगातार दो बार प्रधान बनने के कारण पंजाब हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ बार कौंसिल के नियमों के मुताबिक उनके कागजात सही नहीं पाए गए जिसके बाद एडवोकेट सचिन कौशल बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान चुन लिए गए जबकि एडवोकेट जगदीप सिंह मिनहास के हक में मौजूदा सचिव एडवोकेट अमनदीप सिंह मिनहास की तरफ से कागज उठाने के बाद एडवोकेट जगदीप सिंह को सचिव चुन लिया गया, दीपक कुमार को सर्वसम्मति से कार्यकारिणी मेंबर चुना गया है।

वहीं, उप प्रधान के चुनाव के लिए एडवोकेट हरदीप सिंह वालिया और एडवोकेट सन्दीप कौशल के बीच वोटिंग हुई। इसमें वालिया को 90 और कौशल को 33 वोटों पड़ीं जबकि एक वोट रद्द हुई। इसमें हरदीप सिंह 57 वोटों के फर्क के साथ विजेता रहे। यहां पीके उप्पल, हरीश चेतल, दिनेश कुमार, जीएन पराशर, आरके बाली, प्रेम कुमार, निपुण सोनी, अमनदीप सिंह मिन्हास, विशाल वशिष्ठ, रविंद्र सिंह, रतन जवाहर, चंदन, राजीव राणा, अरुण कुमार, नैना शर्मा, बीएस हीरा मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें