रंजिश:खेड़ी गोलीकांड में परिवार का आरोप- पुलिस ने गांव का एक आरोपी छोड़ा, किसी और को पकड़ा

  • एसएसपी बोले : आरोप गलत, जांच में हुआ साफ- रंजिश के चलते हरप्रीत को फंसाना चाहता है परिवार

गत दिन ब्लाॅक नूरपुरबेदी के गांव खेड़ी में हुए गोलीकांड में घायल नौजवान चरनजीत सिंह के पारिवारिक सदस्यों ने पुलिस पर एक आरोपी को मामले से निकालने का आरोप लगाया है। इसके विरोध में शनिवार को गांव खेड़ी में गांव निवासियों व पारिवारिक सदस्यों ने जख्मी नौजवान चरनजीत सिंह पुत्र सतपाल को साथ लेकर जिला पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।

पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए जख्मी नौजवान चरनजीत सिंह के पिता सतपाल ने बताया कि 9 नवंबर को जब वह अपने पुत्र के साथ खेतों में काम कर रहे थे तो उस दौरान जोली और हरप्रीत सिंह ने बेटे चरनजीत को गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया और फरार हो गए। इसके बाद स्थानीय पुलिस ने चरनजीत सिंह के बयानों पर जोली और हरप्रीत के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया। इस उपरांत पुलिस ने आरोपी हरप्रीत सिंह को पकड़ भी लिया था लेकिन हमें हैरानी तब हुई जब समाचार पत्र में पुलिस द्वारा दी जानकारी में हरप्रीत सिंह का नाम नहीं था। जबकि गांव के ही किसी अन्य व्यक्ति का नाम था जिसका उक्त मामले में कोई लेन देन नहीं था। उन्होंने कहा कि हरप्रीत सिंह भारतीय फौज में है और अब वह अपनी ड्यूटी पर भी चला गया है।

चरनजीत के पिता सतपाल ने बताया कि पीजीआई में जब उसके बेटे से पुलिस द्वारा बयान लिए थे तो उस समय जोली और हरप्रीत के नाम दर्ज करवाए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस ने साजिश के तहत ही हरप्रीत सिंह को इस मामले से निकाला है। इस मौके सरपंच जगतार सिंह, केवल सिंह, राम आसरा, सतपाल, हरजिंदर सिंह, मनजीत सिंह, जरनैल सिंह, अवतार सिंह, ज्ञान सिंह, प्रीतम चंद, चरण दास, हरप्रीत कौर, सत्या देवी, संतोष कुमारी, अमरजीत कौर, निर्मल कौर, कमल देव, अमनदीप कौर, रणजीत कौर आदि ने जिला पुलिस प्रशासन से मांग की कि उक्त केस में शामिल आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया जाए।

गोबर के ढेर को लेकर था विवाद, चल गई गोली
जिक्रयोग्य है कि जोली पुत्र हेम राज के घर के साथ चरनजीत सिंह पुत्र सतपाल की अबादी थी और वह जोली के घर के साथ गोबर के ढेर लगाते थे। इस कारण जोली का परिवार गोबर के ढेरों की बदबू से परेशान था। इसको लेकर पंचायत में भी कई बार उक्त मामला उठा था। इसी विवाद के चलते जोली ने चरनजीत सिंह पर गोली चलाकर घायल कर दिया था।

हरप्रीत को पुरानी रंजिश के चलते फंसाया जा रहा : केसर
इस संबंधी जब हरप्रीत सिंह के पिता केसर सिंह से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने बताया कि बेटे हरप्रीत सिंह का चरनजीत सिंह के हमले से कोई लेन-देन नहीं है। गांव में आपसी रंजिश के चलते उसके पुत्र को जानबूझकर फंसाया जा रहा है। पुलिस द्वारा जांच में भी उसका पुत्र निर्दोष पाया गया है। जिस दिन हमला हुआ था बेटा हरप्रीत घर में अपना काम कर रहा था।

डीएसपी ने खुद की जांच, हरप्रीत का कोई कसूर नहीं आया सामने : एसएसपी
इस संंबंधी एसएसपी रोपड़ डॉ. अखिल चौधरी ने बताया कि इस केस में हरप्रीत सिंह का कोई कसूर सामने नहीं आया है। मामले की जांच डीएसपी आनंदपुर साहिब रमिंदर सिंह काहलों ने की थी। गांव वाले आपसी रंजिश के चलते उसका नाम ले रहे हैं। बाकी दोनों जो मुख्य आरोपी हैं, वह पुलिस ने पकड़ लिए हैं और उनके पास से हथियार भी बरामद हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि मौके पर डीएसपी काहलों ने जाकर खुद वारदात वाले स्थान पर लोगों के बयान लिए थे, जिसमें यह पाया गया था कि 2 लोग ही हमलावर थे। पुलिस ने जिन्हें गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया है।

