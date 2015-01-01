पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:किसान जत्थेबंदियों की मीटिंग, कहा- केंद्र से लड़ेंगे आर-पार की लड़ाई, दिल्ली में लगाएंगे पक्के मोर्चे

रोपड़12 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए खेती कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का रोष बढ़ता जा रहा है और रेलवे स्टेशन पार्क में चल रहा धरना 52वें दिन में दाखिल हो गया। धरने दौरान जिले की सात किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा मेजर सिंह मांगट, चरन सिंह मुडीया, दविंदर नंगली की अध्यक्षता में मीटिंग की गई और 26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में लगाए जा रहे मोर्चे की योजना बनाई गई। नेताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने जो काले कनां पास किए हैं।

इनको रद्द करवाने के लिए पंजाब समेत अन्य राज्यों के किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं लेकिन मोदी सरकार ने अन्नदाता से बदला लेते हुए पंजाब की माल गाड़ियां बंद कर दीं और दूसरा हवा प्रदूषण के लिए जो आर्डिनेंस पास किया वह इस बात का संकेत दे रहा है कि मोदी की सरकार पंजाब के किसानों के साथ भेदभाव कर रही है। नेताओं ने कहा कि दिल्ली के घेराव में देश की 476 किसान जत्थेबंदियां भाग ले रही हैं और विभिन्न राज्यों में आंदोलन करेंगी। इसके अलावा देश की मजदूर जत्थेबंदियां किसानी संघर्ष की हिमायत करते हुए 26 नवंबर को भारत बंद का आह्वान करेंगी और मजदूर जत्थेबंदियां 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली रैली में शामिल होंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अगली मीटिंग 24 नवंबर को की जाएगी। इस मौके पर आढ़ती एसोसिएशन ने भाग लिया और किसानों को फल भी बांटे। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि अगर मोदी सरकार किसानों को दिल्ली में दाखिल होने से रोकेंगी तो उसी जगह किसान धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे।

किसान नेताओं ने अनिश्चित समय के लिए धरना देने का एलान किया और दिल्ली के साथ लगती सड़कों को किसान पूरी तरह से नाकाबंदी कर देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलीयों द्वारा 25 नवंबर को दिल्ली के लिए चल पड़ेंगे और फतहगढ़ साहिब में माझा, दोआबा के किसान इकट्ठे होंगे। किसान अपने साथ 4 महीनों का राशन पानी साथ लेकर चलेंगे। इस मौके पर रुपिंदर सिंह रूपा, अवतार सिंह पुरखाली, मोहन सिंह धमाणा, करनैल सिंह, मलकीत सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह ढेर, मनजीत सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, दरबारा सिंह, कमलजीत सिंह, बहादर सिंह, तरलोचन सिंह हुसैनपुर, कुलवंत सिंह सैनी, रजिंदर सिंह, जगीर सिंह, जगतार सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह, शमशेर सिंह उपस्थित थे।

