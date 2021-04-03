पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून:किसान जत्थेबंदियां कल रोपड़ पुलिस लाइन के पास 12 से 3 बजे तक करेंगी चक्का जाम

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए जिले की 7 किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा सोलखीयां टोल प्लाजा पर किसान मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह जसड़ां की अध्यक्षता में मीटिंग करके 6 फरवरी के चक्का जाम को सफल बनाने के लिए पुलिस लाइन की जगह का चयन किया गया और सभी वर्गों के लोगों को यहां पहुंचने की अपील की गई। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के प्रेस सचिव पवन कुमार चक्क कर्मा ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की लोक

मारू नीतियों तथा कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से आंदोलन किया जा रहा है। कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए 6 फरवरी को पंजाब में चक्का जाम की दी गई काॅल को सफल बनाने के लिए जिले की किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से मीटिंग कर इसे सफल बनाने के लिए रणनीति तैयार की गई है।

उन्होंने किसान भाईचारे के लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वह अधिक से अधिक लोग लेकर अपने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के जरिए पुलिस लाइन रोपड़ के पास किए जा रहे चक्का जाम स्थल पर पहुंचे। इस स्थल पर प्रदर्शन करने के कारण नेशनल तथा स्टेट हाईवे को रोका जाए। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए यह भी कहा है कि इस प्रदर्शन के चलते समाज के सभी लोगों का भला होगा और सभी वर्गों के लोग जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से

चयनित की जगह पर ही पहुंचें। दिल्ली जाने वाले किसानों तथा अन्य लोगों को अपील करते हुए कहा कि संघर्ष में जाने वाले लोग किसान जत्थेबंदियों से संपर्क जरूर करें ताकि किसी भी हंगामी हालत से बेहतर ढंग से निपटा जा सके। उन्होंने पंजाब के लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि 6 फरवरी को 12 बजे से लेकर 3 बजे तक जो व्यक्ति जहां पर है वहीं रुक कर किसानों का समर्थन करे।

मीटिंग के दौरान किसान संघर्ष में शहीद किसान साथियों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। यहां दिलीप सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह बाड़ा, अमरिंदर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, परगट सिंह रोलू मजरा, गुरदेव सिंह बागी, सतनाम सिंह माजरी जट्टां, मेहर सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, रुलदा सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, धर्मेंद्र सिंह, हरेंद्र सिंह, गौरव सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

