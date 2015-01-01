पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धरना उठाया:किसानों ने रेलवे स्टेशन, रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप और शॉपिंग मॉल से धरना उठाया, टोल प्लाजा रखेंगे बंद

रोपड़44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खेती कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का विरोध जारी लेकिन प्रदर्शन की रूपरेखा बदली
  • सोलखीयां में 29वें दिन भी धरना रहा जारी, रेलवे स्टेशन के पास पार्क में शिफ्ट किया धरना, कहा- मालगाड़ियां चलें लेकिन यात्री गाड़ियां नहीं चलने देंगे

रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म पर किसानों द्वारा खेती कानूनों के विरोध में लगाया गया धरना हटा लिया गया है और सोलखीयां टोल प्लाजा पर धरना 29वें दिन भी लगातार जारी रहा। दूसरी तरफ किसान संगठनों ने रिलायंस के पेट्रोल पंपों व शाॅपिंग माॅल से भी धरना हटा दिया है। रेलवे स्टेशनों सहित रिलायंस के पेट्रोल पंपों व शॉपिंग मॉल से धरने उठाएं जाने बारे भारती किसान यूनियन लखेवाल के जिला अध्यक्ष चरन सिंह ने कहा कि रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म पर धरना इसलिए उठाया गया है ताकि माल गाड़ियों की आवाजाही बहाल हो सके।

जबकि रेलवे स्टेशन के पीछे वाले पार्क में आज धरना इसलिए लगाया गया है क्योंकि किसान संगठन सवारी गाडियों को उस दिन तक नहीं चलने देंगे जब तक केंद्र सरकार खेतीबाड़ी कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेती। किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह व सीटू के नेता कामरेड गुरदेव सिंह बागी ने कहा कि रिलायंस के पेट्रोल पंप व शॉपिंग मॉल प्राइवेट मालिकों के हैं, इसलिए वहां के धरने उठाएं गए हैं ताकि किसी का रोजगार व नौकरी प्रभावित न हो।

किसान नेता बोले- वाहनों को बिना टोल दिए निकालते रहेंगे

किसानों ने यह भी कहा कि जहां किसी राजसी लीडर या मंत्री, विधायक व लोक सभा मेंबर के पेट्रोल पंप और शॉपिंग मॉल है उनके सामने धरने जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि नेशनल हाईवे व स्टेट हाइवे पर लगे सभी टोल प्लाजा पर भी किसान संगठनों का धरना लगातार जारी रहेगा और हर वाहन को बिना टोल दिए निकाला जाना जारी रहेगा। दूसरी तरफ टोल प्लाजा सोलखीयां पर धरने दौरान जैलदार सतविंदर सिंह चैड़ीया, सतनाम सिंह सरपंच, दिलवर सिंह, बिट्टू सरपंच, परमजीत सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, मोहन सिंह, मेजर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, दिलबाग सिंह, हरभाग सिंह, गुरजीत सिंह, तेग बहादर सिंह, गुरजीत सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह, नरिंदर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

रेलवे स्टेशन पर सिटी पुलिस ने लिया मौके का जायजा
किसान संगठनों द्वारा रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म से धरना उठाने जाने के बाद थाना सिटी के इंचार्ज सुनील कुमार ने रेलवे स्टेशन पर तैनात गवर्नमेंट रेलवे पुलिस (जीआरपी) के इंचार्ज सुग्रीव चंद व रेलवे प्रोटेक्शन फोर्स (आरपीएफ) के इंचार्ज बलदीप सिंह ने मौके पर पहुंचकर प्लेटफार्म का जायजा लिया और किसान नेताओं से बात की। इसके अलावा स्टेशन सुपरिंटेंडेंट तेजिंदरपाल ने भी मौके पर पहुंचकर जायजा लिया।

आरपीएफ व जीआरपी इंचार्ज समेत स्टेशन सुपरिंटेंडेंट तेजिंदरपाल ने कहा कि प्लेटफार्म खाली कर दिया गया है। इसकी सूचना उच्च अधिकारियों को दी गई है। काबिलेगौर है कि किसान संगठन स्टेशन के पीछे वाले पार्क में धरना लगाना चाहते है। उन्होंने बताया कि उच्च अधिकारियों के जैसे भी आदेश मिलेंगे उसके अनुसार अगला कदम उठाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें