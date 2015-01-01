पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून:जिले के तीन टोल प्लाजों से 60 दिन में किसानों ने माफ करवाए रुपये 20.30 करोड़

रोपड़4 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानून रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर किसानों ने दो महीने से सोलखियां, नक्कियां और झल्लियां कलां टोल प्लाजा पर धरना लगा रखा है। किसान वाहनों चालकों से टोल नहीं वसूलने दे रहे हैं। जिले के तीनों टोल प्लाजा गांव सोलखियां का 65 दिन से, गांव झल्लियां कलां (चमकौर साहिब) का 60 दिन से और गांव नक्कियां (कीरतपुर साहिब) का टोल प्लाजा 55 दिन से लगातार बंद है। टोल प्लाजा बंद होने से कंपनियों को 20 करोड़ 30 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। जिले के तीनों टोल प्लाजा में से सबसे ज्यादा सोलखियां टोल प्लाजा से वाहन गुजरते हैं।

इस टोल से रोजाना करीब 25 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं। 65 दिन से किसानों ने इस टोल को फ्री कर रखा है। इस टोल पर किसानों का लगातार 24 घंटे धरना जारी है। जानकारी के अनुसार पहले रोजाना करीब 20 लाख रुपए का टोल टैक्स एकत्रित होता था। 65 दिन से बंद सोलखियां टोल प्लाजा से अब तक 13 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। किसान यूनियनों ने रिलायंस कंपनी का बायकाट करते हुए रोपड़ में रिलायंस स्टोर तथा ट्रैंडस स्टोर 68 दिन से बंद हैं।

सोलखियां टोल प्लाजा से रोजाना गुजरते हैं 25 हजार वाहन, अभी टोल फ्री

झल्लियां कलां टोल से 5 हजार वाहन जातेे हैं
चमकौर साहिब के नजदीक गांव झल्लियां कलां के टोल प्लाजा को बंद किए हुए 60 दिन हो चुके हैं। इस टोल से रोजाना करीब 5 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं। टोल प्लाजा के मैनेजर कैप्टन बृजेश ने बताया कि पहले इस टोल से 3 लाख रुपए टैक्स एकत्रित होता था। टोल पर 35 कर्मी काम करते हैं। किसानों की तरफ से जब से टोल प्लाजा बंद किया गया है। उस दिन से टोल कंपनी ने आधे वर्करों को छुट्टी पर भेज दिया गया है। कंपनी की आमदनी बंद होने के कारण आधे वर्कर ही टोल प्लाजा पर देखरेख के लिए रखे हुए हैं। कंपनी 16 वर्करों को ही हर महीने वेतन दे रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले 60 दिन में करीब 1 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।

55 दिन से बंद है नक्कियां टोल प्लाजा-गांव नक्कियां टोल प्लाजा (कीरतपुर साहिब) 55 दिन से बंद है। किसान इस टोल से सभी वाहनों को फ्री में निकाल रहे हैं। रोहन राजदीप टोल प्लाजा के मैनेजर दर्शन सैनी ने बताया कि रोजाना 15 से 16 हजार छोटे-बड़े वाहन बिना टोल गुजर रहे हैं। इसके चलते रोजाना करीब 10 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। शनिवार और रविवार को वाहनों की संख्या और बढ़ जाती है। शनिवार और रविवार को 11 से 12 लाख का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त टोल पर 80 के करीब कर्मचारी काम करते हैं। बेशक किसानों के प्रदर्शन के चलते कंपनी को नुकसान हो रहा है, लेकिन कंपनी ने किसी कर्मचारी को नौकरी से नहीं निकाला गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि मौजूदा समय में कंपनी के सभी कर्मचारियों को कंपनी द्वारा वेतन दिया जा रहा है।

