कानून:कृषि कानून के विरोध में 14 को डीसी दफ्तर के सामने धरना देंगे किसान

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
सांझा किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर किसान जत्थेबंदियों की मीटिंग किसान नेता परगट सिंह रोलूमाजरा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। मीटिंग दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार द्वारा किसानों के लिए बनाए गए काले कानूनों के विरोध में 14 दिसंबर को 11 बजे डीसी दफ्तर रोपड़ के समक्ष रोष धरना दिया जाएगा। नेताओं ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार खेती को प्राईवेट कंपनियों के हाथों सौंपना चाहती है और कॉर्पोरेट परिवार देश के किसानों को लूट रहे है और मोदी सरकार ने कॉर्पोरेट परिवारों को किसानों की जमीनों पर कब्जा करने के लिए यह काले कानून बनाए हैं ।

नेताओं ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने पंजाब में इन कॉर्पोरेट घरानों के पेट्रोल पंप लगवाए और रेल बेच दी और हवाई अड्डे बेच दिए और अब खेती की जमीनों पर कब्जा होना चाहती है। जिसका किसान डट कर विरोध कर रहें है और कहा कि वह इन कॉर्पोरेट परिवारों का पंजाब में कारोबार नहीं चलने देंगे। नेताओं ने कहा कि अगर मोदी सरकार के पास बहुमत है तो किसानों के पास एकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी ने पूरा देश

बेचने का मन बना लिया है।इस मौके पर भारती किसान यूनियन कादिया रुपिंदर सिंह रूपा, सुरिंदर सिंह पन्नू, धर्मपाल सिंह टिब्बा टप्परीयां, सुखबीर सिंह, जुझार सिंह, भारतीय किसान यूनियन लखोवाल मलकीत सिंह डहिर, प्रीतम सिंह, आढ़ती यूनियन अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र कौशल, हरप्रीत सिंह, नवराज सिंह, कुल हिंद किसान सभा व कामरेड गुरदेव सिंह बागी व अन्य किसान नेता उपस्थित थे।

