करवा चौथ का पूजन:करवा चौथ पर व्रत और पूजन का इस बार विशेष महत्व 70 साल बाद ऐसा योग बन रहा, कई गुना फल मिलेगा

नंगल सिटी3 घंटे पहले
सुहाग‍िनों का विशेष व्रत करवा चौथ इस बार 4 नवंबर बुधवार को है। इस बार करवा चौथ के व्रत और पूजन का विशेष महत्व है क्योंकि इस बार 70 साल बाद ऐसा योग बन रहा है। इस दिन रोहिणी नक्षत्र और मंगल का योग एक साथ आ रहा है। ये जानकारी प्रकाश पंडित ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि करवा चौथ पर रोहिणी नक्षत्र का संयोग होना अपने आप में एक अद्भुत योग है। ज्योतिष के अनुसार यह योग करवाचौथ को और अधिक मंगलकारी बना रहा है। इससे करवा चौथ व्रत करने वाली महिलाओं को पूजन का फल हजारों गुना अधिक मिलेगा।

करवा चौथ के दिन इस बार चंद्रोदय रात 8 बजकर 16 मिनट पर होगा, जिसमें चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर महिलाएं व्रत पूर्ण कर सकती हैं। पंचांग के अनुसार इस दिन चतुर्थी तिथि का प्रारंभ 4 नवंबर की सुबह 4 बजकर 24 मिनट पर होगा और समाप्ति अगले दिन 5 नवंबर को सुबह 6 बजकर 14 मिनट पर होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि ऐसा योग भगवान श्रीकृष्ण और सत्यभामा के मिलन के समय भी बना था। यह योग पूरे दिन के लिए बन रहा है। इस योग में किया गया कोई भी कार्य अवश्य ही सफल होता है।

शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा विधि
करवा चौथ की पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त 4 नवंबर की शाम 5 बजकर 29 मिनट से शुरू हो जाएगा। यह शाम 6 बजकर 48 मिनट तक रहेगा। करवा चौथ की पूजन सामग्री में मिट्टी का टोंटीदार करवा व ढक्कन, पानी का लोटा, गंगाजल, दीपक, रूई, अगरबत्ती, चंदन, कुमकुम, रोली, अक्षत, फूल, कच्चा दूध, दही, देसी घी, शहद, चीनी, हल्दी, चावल, मिठाई, चीनी का बूरा, मेहंदी, महावर, सिंदूर, कंघा, बिंदी, चुनरी, चूड़ी, बिछुआ, गौरी बनाने के लिए पीली मिट्टी, लकड़ी का आसन, छलनी, आठ पूरियों की अठावरी, हलुआ और दक्षिणा के पैसे शामि‍ल हैं।

