राष्ट्रीय एकता:बीबीएमबी के वित्त संभाग ने राष्ट्रीय एकता को बनाए रखने की वचनबद्धता दोहराई

नंगल सिटी3 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस पर बीबीएमबी के वित्त संभाग के द्वारा अपने अधिकारियों तथा कर्मचारियों के लिए शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। वित्तीय सलाहकार एवं मुख्य लेखाधिकारी कार्यालय में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में उप मुख्य लेखाधिकारी केके कचोरिया ने अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को शपथ दिलाते हुए राष्ट्रीय एकता को बनाए रखने की वचनबद्धता दोहराई। उन्होंने बताया कि भारत के लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल के जन्मदिन के उपलक्ष्य पर इस दिन को राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप मनाना शुरू किया गया। यहां सुदेश कुमार चंदेल, मनोज कुमार, शशि पाल राणा, अरुण कुमार दीवान, धर्मपाल, रूपेश कुमार, जसवंत सिंह, जैसी राम, संजीव कुमार, कमलजीत सिंह, मनोज कुमार, आशीष कुमार, जैस्मिन पटियाल, रुचि, जसवीर कौर, नवीन चंद्र, जगदीश चंद, डेनियल मांगट, सतपाल तथा अश्विनी कुमार उपस्थित थे।

