हादसा:कमरे की सफाई करते समय कुएं में गिरी महिला, फायर ब्रिगेड ने निकाला

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
निजी स्कूल कलगीधर कन्या पाठशाला के चौकीदार की बेटी कमरे की सफाई करते समय कमरे में मौजूद 25 वर्ष पुराने कुएं में जा गिरी। यह कुआं 20 फीट गहरा बताया जा रहा है। स्कूल प्रबंधकों द्वारा तुरंत फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारियों को सूचित किया गया और मौके पर पहुंचे कर्मचारियों ने महिला को बाहर निकाला और सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। महिला की पहचान सोनी पत्नी दिनेश निवासी कलगीधर कन्या पाठशाला स्कूल के रूप में हुई है। सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल सोनी ने बताया कि वह 25 वर्ष से कलगीधर कन्या पाठशाला स्कूल में काम कर रहे हैं और स्कूल के ही एक अन्य कमरे में रह रहें है। दीपावली त्योहार को लेकर बुधवार सुबह वह जब वह सफाई कर रही थी तो अचानक सिमेंट की स्लैब टूट गई और वह करीब 20 फीट नीचे कुएं में गिर गई। इसके बाद परिवार वालों को आवाज लगाई और स्कूल प्रबंधकों को जानकारी दी गई मौके पर पहुंचे कर्मचारियों ने उसे सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला है। स्कूल के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर इंद्रपाल सिंह साहनी ने कहा कि चौकीदार के कमरे में कई वर्ष पुराना एक छोटा कुआं था और कुएं पर सिमेंट की स्लैब रखी हुई थी। कमरे में कुएं संबंधी उनके पास भी कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। वह जल्दी कुएं को मिट्टी से भरवाकर ठीक करवा देंगे तथा चौकीदार का परिवार अन्य कमरे में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। इस मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मचारी शिव कुमार, मकबूल खान, जसमिंदर सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह, अवनिंदर सिंह, गुरमीत शर्मा, मनकीरत सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

