रोष:रोपड़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर 29वें व टोल प्लाजा पर 21वें दिन केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जताया रोष

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि कानून के खिलाफ किसानों का धरना लगातार जारी, केंद्र के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानून के खिलाफ रेलवे स्टेशन पर दिया जा रहा धरना आज 29वें दिन में शामिल हो गया। इस मौके पर किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जोरदार नारेबाजी की। इस रेल रोको मोर्चे को किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह जसड़ां, रुपिंदर सिंह रूपा, सुरजीत सिंह ढेर ने संबाेधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार की ओर से जो कानून पास किए गए हैं, यह किसान विरोधी हैं। इससे खेती नहीं बचेगी। आम लोगों की लूट कार्पोरेट घरानों की ओर से की जाएगी।

आज देश के हर किसान इन काले कानूनों के खिलाफ संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। यह किसान मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ आरपार की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। मोदी सरकार देश विरोधी सरकार साबित हो रही है। इस आंदोलन को और तेज करने के लिए 5 नवंबर को चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही 26 और 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली का घेराव किया जाएगा। इन एक्शनों की तैयारी के लिए 31 नवंबर को जिले के किसान संगठनों की मीटिंग रेलवे स्टेशन पर की जाएगी। जिसमें जिले के सभी किसान संगठनों को पहुंचने की अपील की।

इस मौके पर अध्यक्ष मघर सिंह, दलीप सिंह घनौला, महिंदर, गुरदेव सिंह बाग, तरलोचन सिंह हुसैनपुर, सुरिंदर सिंह हुसैनपुर, सोहन सिंह मगरोड़, केसर सिंह, ज्ञान सिंह घनौला, महिंदर, रणजीत सिंह सलेमपुर, कुलवंत सिंह मावी, भुपिंदर सिंह सलेमपुर, पाल सिंह, गुरदास समेत अन्य किसान उपस्थित थे। इसी तरह कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों की ओर से दिया जा रहा धरना आज 21वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया। आज किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

उन्होंंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसान विरोधी पास किए कृषि बिल किसानों के खिलाफ हैं। इसलिए केंद्र सरकार को इन बिलों को रद्द करना चाहिए। इस मौके पर सरपंच सतनाम सिंह बहरामपुर, मियांपुर के सरपंच सुरिंदर सिंह, सरपंच रामपुर सुरजीत सिंह, सरबजीत सिंह पपराली, परमदीप सिंह, अमन वडाली, सरपंच खानपुर राजिंदर सिंह आदि धरने के दौरान शामिल थे।

