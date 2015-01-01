पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बदले की लालसा:पटियाला जेल में बंद गैंगस्टर तेजा ने गग्गू और बंटी लुबाणा से मंगवाए थे 5 पिस्तौल

रोपड़7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपने भाई पर हुए हमले का बदला लेना चाहता था तेजा, अब तक 12 पिस्तौल बरामद
  • तेजा को पटियाला जेल से प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लाई रोपड़ पुलिस

रोपड़ पुलिस ने अवैध हथियार बेचने, नशा तस्करी के गैंग के 5 मेंबरों को पकड़ने के बाद इनकी निशानदेही पर 5 और पिस्टल बरामद किए हैं। इनके तार पटियाला जेल में बंद गैंगस्टर तेजा मैहतपुरीया के साथ जुड़े हैं। यह हथियार रोपड़ पुलिस ने एसपी (डी) अजिंदर सिंह और डीएसपी वरिंदरजीत सिंह की अगुवाई में बरामद किए हैं। इसके बाद रोपड़ पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर तेजिंदर तेजा मैहतपुरीया को भी पटियाला जेल से प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लिया है। बुधवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान एसएसपी रोपड़ डॉ. अखिल चौधरी ने बताया कि नार्कोटिक के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर अमरबीर सिंह व सीआईए इंचार्ज सन्नी खन्ना की ओर से पकड़े गए नीरज कुमार उर्फ गग्गू निवासी मोहल्ला बड़ी सरकार आनंदपुर साहिब, रामपाल उर्फ बंटी लुबाणा निवासी नलहोटी जिला रोपड़, अक्षय कुमार उर्फ अब्बू निवासी तंदला जिला बिलासपुर (हि.प्र), सुमित उर्फ शुभम निवासी मोहल्ला राज नगर जिला रोपड़, राहुल निवासी मोहल्ला राज नगर, जिला रोपड़ से पूछताछ के दौरान यह सामने आया कि उक्त आरोपी मध्य प्रदेश से 12 अवैध पिस्टल लेकर आए थे। इनमें 7 पिस्टल तो इन आरोपियों से बरामद हो चुकी हैं। बाकी 5 पिस्टल ए कैटेगरी के गैंगस्टर तेजिंदर उर्फ तेजा जिस पर कुल 24 मामले कत्ल, इरादा-ए-कत्ल, डकैती के चल रहे हैं, उसने इनसे मंगवाए थे। यह पिस्टल तेजा ने पिछले दिनों हुए अपने भाई पर जानलेवा हमला करने वालों को सबक सिखाने के लिए मंगवाए थे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बैठे हरजीत ने 5 हथियारों के पैसे गग्गू और लुबाणा को भेजे

एसएसपी डॉ. अखिल चौधरी ने बताया कि गैंगस्टर तेजा लुधियाना में गत दिन हुई 2 किलो सोने की डकैती में भी शामिल था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बैठे हरजीत सिंह उर्फ हनी निवासी गांव पैली जिला नवांशहर के माध्यम से व्हट्सऐप के जरिए नीरज उर्फ गग्गू व बंटी लुबाणा के संपर्क में था। हरजीत सिंह ने ही गूगल पे के माध्यम से इन 5 हथियारों के पैसे गग्गू व लुबाणा को दिए थे।

यह पिस्टल तेजा ने पिछले दिनों हुए अपने भाई पर जानलेवा हमला करने वालों को सबक सिखाने के लिए मंगवाए थे। पुलिस ने नीरज गग्गू व बंटी लुबाणा की निशानदेही पर 5 पिस्टोल माजरी खड्‌ड, थाना श्री आनंदपुर साहिब से 2 विभिन्न जगहों से बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस ने हनी पर भी केस दर्ज किया है। वहीं जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि बंटी लुबाणा व गग्गू ने भी अपने एरिया के किसी व्यक्ति का कत्ल करना था, जिसके लिए यह हथियार उन्होंने अपने पास रखे थे।

जेल में बैठे ए कैटेगरी गैंगस्टर का बाहर संपर्क होना बड़ा सवाल

यहां पर गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि हथियारों की इतनी बड़ी खेप पंजाब कैसे पहुंची और दूसरी बड़ी बात यह है कि जेल में बंद खतरनाक ए कैटेगरी का गैंगस्टर तेजा मोबाइल के माध्यम से कैसे हरजीत सिंह उर्फ हनी के माध्यम से बंटी लुबाणा व गग्गू से संपर्क कर हथियार मंगवाता था। इस पर पटियाला जेल प्रशासन पर भी सवाल खड़े होते हैं कि कैसे एक नामी गैंगस्टर पटियाला जैसी आधुनिक जेल में बंद रह कर मोबाइल के माध्यम से हथियार तक खरीद सकता है और अपने विरोधियों को मारने के लिए प्लान भी बना सकता है।

पुलिस ने सबसे पहले गग्गू व बंटी लुबाणा को पकड़ा था

बता दें कि गत दिन रोपड़ पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि बंटी लुबाणा तथा नीरज कुमार गग्गू गैर कानूनी हथियार व नशीला पदार्थ लाकर रोपड़ के आसपास बेचने का काम करते हैं। पुलिस ने फौजी पुल आनंदपुर साहिब के पास नाकाबंदी करके दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। इस दौरान गग्गू से 2 पिस्टल 32 बोर व 6 जिंदा कारतूस, 270 ग्राम नशीला पाउडर, बंटी लुबाणा के पास से 2 पिस्टल मारका 32 बोर, 6 जिंदा कारतूस और 218 ग्राम नशीला पाउडर बरामद किया गया था।

पूछताछ के दौरान नीरज व बंटी लुबाणा ने बताया था कि उनके साथी अक्षय कुमार उर्फ अब्बू, सुमित व राहुल को अवैध हथियार उन्होंने दिए हैं। इन दोनों की निशानदेही कर तीनों आरोपियों को न्यू वैली रीजन कालोनी नंगल से आई20 कार (पीबी 12 एसी 5333) समेत गिरफ्तार किया गया था। गिरफ्तारी के दौरान अक्षय के पास से एक 32 बोर पिस्टल, 3 जिंदा कारतूस, सुमित के पास से एक 32 बोर पिस्टल, 3 जिंदा कारतूस व 118 ग्राम नशीला पाउडर व आरोपी राहुल के पास से 32 बोर पिस्टल व 3 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें