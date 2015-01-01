पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राइमरी स्कूलों को विशेष ग्रांट:प्री-प्राइमरी शिक्षा के 3 साल पूरे होने पर जिले के 548 सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों को ग्रांट जारी

रोपड़11 घंटे पहले
  • सेहत सुरक्षा व सफाई के लिए 65.76 लाख जारी

पंजाब में प्री-प्राइमरी शिक्षा के सफलतापूर्वक तीन साल पूरे होने पर पंजाब सरकार द्वारा सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों को विशेष ग्रांट जारी की गई है। इस तहत रोपड़ जिले के 548 सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों को 65.76 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट जारी की गई है।

शिक्षा मंत्री पंजाब विजय इंद्र सिंगला की अगुवाई में यह ग्रांटें प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षा में पढ़ रहे तीन से 6 साल के विद्यार्थियों की बेहतर तरीके के साथ सेहत संभाल, साफ सफाई व सेहत सुरक्षा के लिए जारी की गई है। जिला शिक्षा अफसर (एली) जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि सचिव स्कूल शिक्षा पंजाब कृष्ण कुमार की देखरेख में पंजाब देश का पहला राज्य है। जहां सरकारी स्कूलों में प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षा आरंभ की गई है और पंजाब में प्री-प्राईमरी शिक्षा का चौथा साल शुरू हो गया है।

डीईओ (एली) जरनैल सिंह ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग बच्चों के लिए पाठयक्रम व सीखने व सिखाने की विधियां के लिए तो लगातार कार्य कर रहा है। लेकिन समय की नजाकत को देखते स्कूलों में इन बच्चों के आने पर सेहत संभाल व साफ सफाई के योग्य प्रबंधों की भी जरूरत को मुख्य रखते स्कूलों को यह ग्रांट जारी की गई है।

सभी अधिकारी स्कूलों द्वारा खरीदे समान की गुणवत्ता की निगरानी करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्री-प्राइमरी शिक्षा के स्तर से पेरेंट्स ने सरकारी स्कूलों में भरोसा दिखाया है। डीईओ जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि उपरोक्त ग्रांट तहत जिले के हर स्कूल को 12-12 हजार रुपए की राशि जारी की जाएगी। इसके साथ प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षा के लिए स्कूल की जरूरत को ध्यान में रखते प्री प्राइमरी कमरे के अंदर फर्श के लिए हरा मैट, फर्स्ट एड कॉर्नर के लिए किट के साथ बढ़िया गणवत्ता वाला कंबल, फोम वाला गद्दा, वाटर प्रूफ कवर, दो चादर व तकियों की खरीद की जाएगी।

इसके साथ ही स्टेनलैस स्टील का डस्टबिन, कूड़ा फेंकने वाला बैग, नाखुन काटने के लिए नेल कटर आदि खरीदा जाएगा। फस्ट एड किट में संबंधित दवाइयां, पट्‌टी, कॉटन आदि होने की खरीद की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही प्री-प्राइमरी के कमरे के दरवाजे और डोर मैट व साथ ही सैनिटाइजेशन प्रक्रिया के लिए स्टेनलेस स्टील का एडजस्टेबल पैडल स्टैंड, सेनिटाइजर, साबुन की खरीद भी होगी।

