विरोध:जीटीयू 23 को करेगी डीईओ प्राइमरी के दफ्तर का घेराव

रोपड़2 दिन पहले
  • 21 व 22 नवंबर को करेंगे ब्लॉक स्तरीय मीटिंगें

गवर्नमेंट टीचर्स यूनियन द्वारा डीईओ (प्राइमरी) दफ्तर के अध्यापक मामलों संबंधी कारगुजारी का मूल्यांकन करने के लिए एक इमरजेंसी मीटिंग जिला अध्यक्ष गुरबिंदर सिंह सस्कोर की अगुवाई में अॉनलाइन की गई। मीटिंग की कार्रवाई जारी करते हुए जिला महासचिव गुरचरन सिंह आलोवाल ने बताया कि मीटिंग के दौरान महसूस किया गया कि अध्यापक मामलों प्रति दफ्तर की कारगुजारी पूर्ण तौर पर निराशा भरपूर है।

हेड टीचर से सेंटर हेड टीचर की तरक्कियां करने संबंधी जिला शिक्षा अफसर द्वारा संगठन को दी गई समय सीमा गुजरने के बावजूद न तो पदोन्नतियां करने संबंधी कोई सरगर्मी की गई और न ही संगठन को इस संबंधी सूचित करने का कोई यत्न किया गया। इसी तरह ब्लॉक प्राइमरी अफसरों का आरजी प्रबंधकी चार्ज देने में भी सीनियरता को अनदेखा किया गया है।

मीटिंग के दौरान सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लिया गया कि 23 नवंबर को बाद दोपहर एक बजे महाराजा रणजीत सिंह बाग से रोष प्रदर्शन करने के बाद डीईओ (प्राइमरी) दफ्तर का घेराव किया जाएगा। अगर फिर भी शिक्षा अधिकारियों पर इसका कोई असर नहीं हुआ तो मौके पर ही भविष्य की लड़ीवार संघर्ष का ऐलान किया जाएगा। इस घेेराव के एक्शन को सफल करने के लिए 21, 22 नवंबर को संगठन की ब्लॉक स्तरीय मीटिंगें की जाएंगी।

इस मौके गुरप्रीत सिंह हीरा, धर्मिंदर सिंह भंगू, अवतार सिंह जवंधा, कुलदीप सिंह गिल, निर्मल सिंह मोरिंडा, इंद्रजीत सिंह, केसर सिंह, दलजीत सिंह जटाणा, इंद्रजीत सिंह थली, सुरिंदर सिंह चक्क ढेरां, जगदीप सिंह, केसर सिंह, सज्जण सिंह उपस्थित थे।

