घेराव:जीटीयू ने डीईओ एलिमेंट्री के दफ्तर का किया घेराव

रोपड़8 घंटे पहले
  • डीईओ के खिलाफ नारेबाजी, कहा- अध्यापकों के मसलों पर नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

गवर्नमेंट टीचर्स यूनियन की तरफ से जिला अध्यक्ष गुरविंदर सिंह संसकौर की अध्यक्षता में डीईओ (एलिमेंट्री) जरनैल सिंह के दफ्तर का घेराव किया गया और डीईओ के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। सीनियर नेता गुरप्रीत सिंह हीरा ने कहा कि संबंधित दफ्तर की तरफ से हेड टीचर से सेंटर हेड टीचर, ईटीटी से हेड टीचर की पदोन्नतियां करने संबंधी बार-बार बहाने लगाते हुए समय बर्बाद करने की नीति अपनाई जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि संबंधित दफ्तर की तरफ से जिले भर में आरजी बीपीईओ नियुक्त करने संबंधी सीनियारता सूची को अनदेखा करते हुए चहेतों को उत्साहित किया जा रहा है।

जत्थेबंदी की तरफ से दफ्तर के घेराव का नोटिस देने के बावजूद जिला शिक्षा अफसर जरनैल सिंह खुद और समूह सीनियर स्टाफ का इस मौके से जानबूझकर दफ्तर से गैर हाजिर होना दफ्तर की अध्यापक मसलों प्रति नकारात्मक सोच का स्पष्ट दिखावा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जत्थेबंदी हमेशा बातचीत को पहल देती है। इसके तहत बाद दोपहर 2 बजे जत्थेबंदी की तरफ से जिला शिक्षा अफसर एलिमेंट्री के साथ मुलाकात की जाएगी। यदि फिर भी संबंधित अफसर द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो 26 नवंबर को फिर दफ्तर का घेराव करते हुए लगातार संघर्ष का ऐलान किया जाएगा। इस मौके अवतार सिंह जवंधा, गुरप्रीत सिंह हीरा, राकेश कुमार, गुरदीप सिंह, इंद्रजीत सिंह, यशपाल शर्मा, राकेश भंडारी, सज्जण सिंह, परमिंदर सिंह सिद्धू, हरबंस सिंह बैंस, जगदीप सिंह, मनजीत सिंह, हरकेश कुमार, रणजीत सिंह, लखविंदर सिंह उपस्थित थे।

