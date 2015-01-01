पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:जीटीयू ने मांगों को लेकर किया अर्थी फूंक प्रदर्शन

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
गवर्नमेंट टीचर्स यूनियन द्वारा महाराजा रणजीत सिंह बाग रोपड़ में जिला अध्यक्ष गुरबिंदर सिंह सस्कोर की अगुवाई में पंजाब सरकार की अर्थी फूंक रोष व्यक्त किया गया। इस मौके संगठन के सीनियर नेता गुरप्रीत सिंह हीरा, धर्मिंदर सिंह भंगू, गुरचरन सिंह आलोवाल, गुरदीप सिंह खाबड़ा, दविंदर सिंह चनोली, एससी/बीसी अध्यापक यूनियन के जिला अध्यक्ष परविंदर भारती ने कहा कि पंजाब के अध्यापकों में अध्यापक वर्ग पर केंद्रीय वेतन स्केल लागू करने का नोटीफिकेशन रद्द करवाना, शिक्षा विभाग में काम करते विभिन्न कैटेगरियों के अध्यापकों और दफ्तरी अमले को रेगुलर करवाना, पुरानी पड़ी मांगें जिनमें विकेटेमाईजेशन, तरक्कीयां, बदलियों के हल के लिए शिक्षा विभाग को नींद से उठाना, पुरानी पेंशन प्रणाली बहाल करवाना, पे-कमिशन की रिपोर्ट जारी करवाना आदि मुख्य मांगें हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर आज के अर्थी फूंक प्रदर्शन के बाद भी सरकार द्वारा मांगों को न माना गया तो संगठन सांझा अध्यापक मोर्चा पंजाब के झंडे तले पंजाब के सभी अध्यापकों द्वारा सरकार के खिलाफ संघर्ष और भी तेज किया जाएगा। इस उपरांत संगठन द्वारा डीईओ(प्राईमरी) जनरैल सिंह को मिल कर हेड टीचर से सेंटर हेड टीचर, ईटीटी से हेड टीचर तरक्कियां करने, सभी ब्लॉकों में अारजी ब्लॉक प्राइमरी शिक्षा अफसर ब्लॉक में सीनियर हेड टीचर को लगाने की मांग की गई।

डीईओ द्वारा संगठन को भरोसा दिया गया कि एक सप्ताह में दोनों मामलों का नियमानुसार हल कर दिया जाएगा। संगठन ने शिक्षा अधिकारी से कहा कि दफ्तरी अनदेखी से जिले के विद्यक माहौल पर पड़ने वाले बुरे प्रभावों की जिम्मेवारी जिला शिक्षा दफ्तर की होगी। इस मौके अवतार सिंह जवंधा, दलजीत सिंह जटाणा, कुलवीर सिंह कंधोला, सुरजीत झज्ज, परमदीप सिंह, हरमनप्रीत सिंह शेरगिल, गुरप्रीत सिंह हैपी, इंद्रजीत सिंह, संजीव मोठापुर, लेक्चरर कुलदीप सिंह बजरूड़, राज कुमार, यशपाल शर्मा, जगदीप सिंह, प्रह्लाद सिंह रायेपुर, अजमेर सिंह फिरोजपुर, हरभजन सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह, सुरिंदर सिंह चक्क, परमिंदर विशिष्ट उपस्थित थे।

