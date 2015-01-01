पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

र्डियोलॉजी सेंटर:नूरपुरबेदी के गुरुदेव अस्पताल को मिला जिले का पहला कार्डियोलॉजी सेंटर खोलने का श्रेय

नूरपुरबेदी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हार्ट अटैक के मरीजों की जान बचाने के लिए रहेगा कारगर

नूरपुरबेदी का गुरुदेव अस्पताल जिले का पहला ऐसा अस्पताल बन गया है, जहां कार्डियोलॉजी सेंटर स्थापित हो गया है। इसके अलावा रूपनगर के आसपास के करीब 4 जिलों में हार्ट कार्डियोलॉजी का कोई भी अभी तक केंद्र नहीं है। बेहतरीन सुविधाओं तथा आधुनिक मशीनरी के साथ लैस इस कार्डियोलॉजी सेंटर का उद्घाटन सिविल सर्जन डॉ. दविन्द्र कुमार ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे पहले लोगों को इलाज के लिए पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ जाना पड़ता था। मगर नूरपुरबेदी में उक्त सेंटर के खुलने से मरीजों को समय पर उपचार उपलब्ध हो सकेगा। अस्पताल के एमडी डॉ. गुरदेव व हृदय रोगों के विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सुधांशू ने कहा कि दिल के मरीजों के लिए समय बहुत महत्व रखता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि दिल के मरीजों के लिए सरकारी रेटों पर इलाज की सहूलियत उपलब्ध होगी और जिस तहत ईसीएचएस, ईएसआईसी और सीजीएचएस सहित अन्य बीमा कंपनियों से संबंधित कार्ड होल्डरों का उपचार किया जाएगा। कार्डियोलॉजी सेंटर में स्थापित सीसी यूनिट में 9 बेड और 4 वैंटिलेटर उपलब्ध हैं। इस मौके सरकारी अस्पताल सिंहपुर के एसएमओ डॉ. शिव कुमार, राई सुमेर बहादुर सिंह, डॉ. केपी पोस्वाल, डॉ. भीमसैन, डॉ. परमिन्द्र, डॉ. गुरलाल, डॉ.रीमा सभ्रवाल, डॉ. गुरेन्द्र सिंह, डॉ. किरण, डॉ. दिनेश, डॉ. एसएस कोहली, डॉ. रकेश राणा, डॉ. मनजीत सिंह, डॉ. मुकेश चौधरी, कौशल्या देवी, डॉक्टर शिल्पा सैनी, अमित चड्ढा, राणा जैन सिंह, अमन चड्डा, हरिअवतार वशिष्ट, आशु कालड़ा, लकी वर्मा उपस्थित थे।

