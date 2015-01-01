पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर कीर्तन:गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब में शहीदी जोड़ मेल का आगाज गुरुद्वारा गुरुगढ़ साहिब से सजाया भव्य नगर कीर्तन

रोपड़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर कीर्तन पर संगत ने की फूलों की वर्षा, श्रद्धालुओं के लिए लगाए चाय, फल, पकौड़े और दूध के लंगर

गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब में वार्षिक शहीदी जोड़ मेल बुधवार को शुरू हो गया। गुरुद्वारा गुरुगढ़ साहिब सदाबरत से श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब तथा पांच प्यारों के नेतृत्व में निकाले गए नगर कीर्तन में बड़ी तादाद में संगत ने भाग लिया। गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्‌ठा साहिब के कथावाचक ज्ञानी पवित्र सिंह ने अरदास की। नगर कीर्तन के दौरान श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी को सुंदर फूलों से सजाई पालकी साहिब वाली गाड़ी में सुशोभित किया गया और पीछे संगत सतनाम-वाहेगुरु का जाप करती हुई पैदल चल रही थी। नगर कीर्तन गुरुद्वारा गुरुगढ़ साहिब सदाबरत से सरहिंद नहर के नए पुल से होकर ज्ञानी जैल सिंह नगर में पहुंचा।

यहां श्रद्धालुओं की तरफ से नगर कीर्तन का स्वागत किया गया व पांच प्यारों को सिरोपे दिए गए। इसके उपरांत नगर कीर्तन कॉलेज रोड, बेला चौक, अस्पताल रोड, पुराने बस स्टैंड से होकर गुरुद्वारा बाबा सतनाम सिंह जी नंगल चौक, पावर कॉलोनी से होकर दोपहर बाद गुरुद्वारा श्री भट्ठा साहिब में पहुंचा। युवकों ने गतका का प्रदर्शन किया। नगर कीर्तन के दौरान फूलों की वर्षा की गई व जगह-जगह श्रद्धालुओं की तरफ से चाय, मट्‌ठी, ब्रेड पकौड़े, फल फ्रूट, कड़ाह प्रशाद, दूध आदि के लंगर लगाए गए। नगर कीर्तन में रागी व ढाडी जत्थों की तरफ से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों पर सवार होकर कीर्तन करके संगत को निहाल किया गया।

पंथक नेता और शिरोमणि कमेटी अध्यक्ष पहुंचेंगे
जिला अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष गुरिंदर सिंह गोगी ने कहा कि शहीदी जोड़ मेल के दूसरे दिन जत्थेदार तख्त श्री केसगढ़ साहिब ज्ञानी रघबीर सिंह, एसजीपीसी अध्यक्ष बीबी जगीर कौर व अन्य पंथक नेता संबोधन करेंगे। गुरु घर में खालसा प्रचार कमेटी कोटला निहंग, नानकपुरा, बाबा गुरचरन सिंह लंगरां वाले, माजरी जट्टां, बड़ी गंधो, रैलों, पपराला, बागवाली, गुरु नगर आदि की संगत की तरफ से ब्रेड पकौड़े, चाय व गन्ने के रस का लंगर लगाया। नगर कीर्तन दौरान पूर्व शिरोमणि कमेटी मेंबर बीबी दलजीत कौर, बीबी प्रीतम कौर भ्यौरा, हरजीत कौर, मनजिंदर सिंह धनोआ, मनजीत सिंह जौहल, सुखविंदर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह सतियाल, जत्थेदार भाग सिंह, इंद्रपाल सिंह राजू सतियाल, मनिंदरपाल सिंह साहनी, परमजीत सिंह मक्कड़, वेद प्रकाश, संदीप जोशी, सुरजन सिंह, रणजीत सिंह गिल, चरनजीत सिंह भाटीया, प्रेम सिंह उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें