कोरोना:हेल्थ टीम ने सरकारी कॉलेज में तैनात 92 कर्मियों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की

रोपड़2 दिन पहले
  बाकी रहते मुलाजिमों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग आज

पंजाब सरकार के निर्देशों पर सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ के स्टाफ तथा यहां पर शिक्षा ग्रहण करने वाले बच्चों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए कॉलेज में तैनात 114 में से 92 मुलाजिमों की सरकारी अस्पताल रोपड़ से पहुंची डॉक्टरों की टीम ने कोविड के सैंपल लिए। इस संबंधी सरकारी कॉलेज रोपड़ के प्रिंसिपल जसविंदर कौर ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार के आदेशों के मुताबिक 16 नवंबर से बीए एमए बीएसई फाइनल की क्लासों को शुरू किया था। इन क्लासों में करीब 300 से अधिक बच्चे शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रहे हैं लेकिन कोविड-19 के चलते मौजूदा समय में बच्ची के करीब बच्चे ही शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के लिए कॉलेज आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके कॉलेज के में तैनात सभी मुलाजिम कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए सरकार द्वारा बताए नियमों को फॉलो कर रहे हैं तथा शिक्षा ग्रहण करने आ रहे बच्चों को भी उनका स्टाफ उन्हें व अन्य लोगों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि 25 के करीब मुलाजिम जो कोविड टेस्ट रह गए हैं उनका शनिवार को टेस्ट किए जाएंगे।

