भगवान राम का पुतला फूंका:पुतला जलाने के विरोध में हिंदू संगठनों ने बेला चौक में दिया धरना

रोपड़2 घंटे पहले
  • हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया, आरोपियों को ढूंढकर मामला दर्ज करने की मांग की

अमृतसर के गांव मानावाला में शरारती अनसराें की ओर से दशहरा पर्व पर भगवान राम का पुतला फूंकने के रोष में रोपड़ के हिंदू संगठनों ने बेला चौक में धरना दिया और हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया।

इस मौके पर शिव शक्ति प्रभातफेरी, अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद, गायत्री परिवार, हरि कृष्णा संकीर्तन मंडली और सिख नुमाइंदों की ओर से भगवान राम का पुतला फूंकने की निंदा की।

आरएसएस के जिला प्रचारक दीपक शर्मा, श्री राधे श्री कृष्ण मंडल के अध्यक्ष मूलराज शर्मा, संतोष सिंह आहलूवालिया और हरमिंदर सिंह आहलूवालिया ने कहा कि ऐसे शरारती अनसराें का पता लगाने के लिए सिट तैयार की जाए और कोर्ट में केस चलाकर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की जाए।

इस मौके पर अमरप्रीत सिंह, रूबी वालीया, विष्णु, राजीव शर्मा, विपन शर्मा, शेखर पंडित, रमन जिंदल, गायत्री परिवार, शिव शक्ति प्रभात फेरी सेवा समिति, राजेश्वर जैन, रमन जिंदल, मुकेश महाजन, अमरपाल, अवतार, दिनेश गुप्ता उपस्थित थे।

