ढेर फेंकने को लेकर गोली मारने का मामला:गांव खेड़ी में 2 पक्षों में 2 साल से चली आ रही थी रंजिश, मामूली बहस के बाद चरनजीत पर चला दी थी गोली

  • 3 देसी कट्टों के साथ 3 पकड़े, मुरादाबाद से लाए थे हथियार

रोपड़ पुलिस ने नूरपुरबेदी के गांव खेड़ी में 9 दिन पहले रुड़ी (ढेर) को लेकर हुई मामूली तकरार के बाद चली गोली से जख्मी हुए चरनजीत सिंह के मामले में 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। तीनों से पुलिस ने तीन देसी कट्‌टे, रौंद व मैगजीन बरामद किए हैं। आरोपियों का 2 दिन का रिमांड मिला है। इस संबंधी एसएसपी डॉ. अखिल चौधरी ने बताया कि 9 नवंबर को नूरपुरबेदी के गांव खेड़ी में रहने वाले चरनजीत सिंह पुत्र सतपाल सिंह को गांव के ही राहुल शर्मा उर्फ जोली ने अपने साथी परमजीत सिंह उर्फ पम्मी के साथ मिलकर गोली मार दी थी और घटना स्थल से फरार हो गया था।

पुलिस ने राहुल और परमजीत के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उनको पकड़ने के लिए एसपी (एएच) अजिंदर सिंह, डीएसपी सब डिवीजन आनंदपुर साहिब रमिंदर सिंह काहलों तथा नूरपुरबेदी के एसएचओ भुपिंदर सिंह की टीमें बनाई थीं। एसएचओ भुपिंदर सिंह द्वारा स्पेशल नाकाबंदी के दौरान 15 नवंबर को आरोपी राहुल शर्मा उर्फ जोली को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। राहुल से 1 देसी कट्टा 315 बोर, दो जिंदा रौंद व एक चला हुआ रौंद बरामद हुआ है। जांच के दौरान परमजीत सिंह उर्फ पम्मी व प्रदीप कुमार उर्फ हनी निवासी गांव खेड़ी को नामजद किया गया है। 16 नवंबर को पुलिस ने उन्हें भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। प्रदीप उर्फ हनी से एक देसी कट्टा 315 बोर, एक कार (पीबी-01-0859) व पम्मा के पास के एक देसी कट्टा 315 बोर, दो जिंदा रौंद बरामद हुए हैं। जांच के दौरान राहुल शर्मा की निशानदेही पर सतलुज दरिया के नजदीक से एक पिस्टल 32 बोर, दो मैगजीन, 11 रौंद 32 बोर व मोटरसाइकिल (पीबी-12-यू-0372) बरामद किया गया है।

प्रदीप कुमार की गाड़ी में यूपी हथियार लेने गए थे राहुल और परमजीत, चरनजीत को सिखाना चाहते थे सबक

एसएसपी डॉ. अखिल चौधरी ने बताया कि राहुल शर्मा उर्फ जौली के पिता की जख्मी चरनजीत सिंह से रंजिश के चलते बहस हो गई थी। इसके बाद राहुल मुरादाबाद यूपी से चरनजीत को सबक सिखाने के लिए हथियार लेकर आया था। दोबारा हुई मामूली तकरार के बाद चरनजीत सिंह पर उसने गोली चला दी। गोली चलाने के समय राहुल के साथ परमजीत सिंह भी था। दोनों मोटरसाइकिल पर आए थे। इससे पहले राहुल व परमजीत सिंह जो हथियार मुरादाबाद से लाए थे वह प्रदीप कुमार उर्फ हनी की गाड़ी में जाकर लाए थे। पुलिस ने 16 नवंबर को प्रदीप कुमार हनी को नामजद करके इस मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है।

यह था मामला बता दें कि चरनजीत सिंह पुत्र सतपाल सिंह और राहुल शर्मा उर्फ जौली के परिवारों में लंबे समय से घर के सामने ढेर लगाने को लेकर रंजिश चली आ रही थी। इसी को लेकर गांव खेड़ी में 9 नवंबर को राहुल शर्मा उर्फ जौली द्वारा चरनजीत पर खेतों में पहुंचकर गोली चला दी। इसके चलते चरनजीत गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हुआ था।

गांव वासियों के अनुसार राहुल शर्मा के परिवार द्वारा चरणजीत सिंह के घर के सामने अपने बाड़े में ढेर लगाया जा रहा था जिसे लेकर दोनों पक्षों में पहले भी कई बार तकरारबाजी हुई थी और मामला पंचायत में भी पहुंचा। लेकिन स्थाई हल न निकलने के कारण दोनों पक्षों में तनाव चलता आ रहा था। यह हमला तब हुआ था जब चरनजीत अपने एक साथी रामपाल के साथ खेत की बिजाई की तैयारी कर रहे थे। गोली चरनजीत के पेट में लगी थी। जबकि उसके साथी रामपाल ने ट्रैक्टर के पीछे छुपकर जान बचाई। वारदात के उपरांत आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए थे।

तीनों आरोपियों का 2 दिन का मिला रिमांड : तीनों आरोपियों को आनंदपुर साहिब की अदालत में पेश किया गया है। कोर्ट ने आरोपियों को 2 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। एसएसपी अखिल चौधरी ने जिले के लोगों से अपील की कि जिले में संदिग्ध व्यक्ति या अवैध असलहा की जानकारी सीधा उनको या डीएसपी को दें। जानकारी देने वाले व्यक्ति का नाम गुप्त रखा जाएगा।

