मांग:करवा चौथ आज, बाजारों में रौनक, इस बार नग वाली चूड़ी और गजरे की ज्यादा मांग

रोपड़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेहंदी, चूड़ी, कपड़ा, गहने वालों ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए दिए कई तरह के ऑफर

सुहागिनों द्वारा पति की लंबी आयु के लिए मनाए जाते त्योहार करवाचौथ को लेकर मंगलवार को बाजारों व दुकानों में हर तरफ रौनक देखने को मिली। वहीं मेंहदी, चूड़ी, कपड़ा और ज्वेलर्स ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कई तरह के ऑफर दिए। मनियारी की दुकानों के बाहर बैठे मेहंदी के कारीगर राजू, विवेक ने बताया कि ब्राइडल बम्बे कट, अर्बन सादी मेहंदी, ब्लैक, राजस्थानी, मारवाड़ी, दुल्हन मेंहदी व कलरफुल मेहंदी लगाते हैं।

मेहंदी कौन सी लगवानी है वह महिलाओं की पसंद होती है। एक महिला के हाथ पर मेहंदी लगवाने के 150 से 500 रुपए तक चार्ज किए जाते हैं जबकि पिछले वर्ष 50 से 250 रुपए तक चार्ज किए जा रहे थे। चन्नी दी हट्‌टी के मालिक ने बताया कि महंगाई व कोरोना के चलते इस बार ग्राहक जरूरत के अनुसार ही खरीददारी कर रहे हैं। ग्राहकों द्वारा नग वाली चूड़ी, गोल्डन, सिल्वर, गजरे, फैंसी चूड़ी आदि की डिमांड ज्यादा रही है।

मिट्‌टी का सामान बेचने वाले गांव चौंता भैणी के गुरनाम ने बताया कि वह करीब 30 वर्षों से हर दीपावली पर दिए, करवा चौथ, झक्करे, मिट्टी की हट्ट आदि बनाकर बेचने शहर आते हैं। इस बार ग्राहक दाम पूछने के बाद मंहगा कहकर चला जाता है। पिछले वर्ष भी वह करवा चौथ का सामान 50, 30, 20 रुपए के हिसाब से बेच रहे थे और इस वर्ष भी वहीं रेट है लेकिन ग्राहक को फिर भी महंगा लग रहा है।

